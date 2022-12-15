ESSENDON is in no rush to make a call on its captain for 2023, but Dyson Heppell says he's happy to stand aside if the club wants to take a different direction.

Heppell has held the role since 2017, but after leading the Bombers to seven wins and a 15th-place finish last season, has been under the microscope as to whether he would continue for a seventh year.

New Essendon coach Brad Scott said on Wednesday the club was in no hurry to make a call on its captain, but added that Heppell had made an "exceptional" start to pre-season.

Speaking on Thursday morning, the 30-year-old Heppell said he was happy either way.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time as skipper, but I'm not tied to the role," Heppell said.

"If the group and club feel there's someone else better off to lead the group going forward, then I'm more than happy to step down and hand the reins over."

Heppell hinted his time in charge could be coming to an end though, saying he wanted to be there when the next captain was appointed to "help mentor and help guide and develop them".

"We'll see how it all plays out … we're in no rush to make that call."

The veteran of 213 games said it's the first time in many years he's put together a solid base of training prior to Christmas.

After the battles of 2022 that resulted in Ben Rutten's sacking, Heppell said a "little breather" did the world of good and was full of praise for Scott.

Essendon coach Brad Scott during training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"He's just bought a real element of backing the group in and encouraging guys to bring their strengths," he said.

"You know what you're going to get with Brad. You know where you stand.

"He's big on making sure you bring your best every session and focus on that continual improvement."