Patrick Cripps leads Carlton out against Collingwood in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting join all the dots on GWS's 2022 and what could be ahead next year.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Why Carlton is 'the most attractive club' to play for

- Update on Walsh, McKay, Curnow

- New three-club Blue Blake Acres reunites with an old mate

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.