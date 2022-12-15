Luke Beveridge looks on during the R21 clash between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on August 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE Beveridge will remain at the helm of the Western Bulldogs for another two seasons after signing a contract extension on Thursday.

Beveridge, who led the Dogs to premiership glory in 2016 and the Grand Final last year, put pen to paper on a new deal this week that will keep him at the Whitten Oval until at least the end of the 2025 campaign.

With 183 games already under his belt, he is now set to overtake club legend Ted Whitten's coaching record of 228 by the end of his contract.

"The club means an enormous amount to me," he said in a statement on Thursday night.

"It's a great show of faith and support from the club to commit to me for another three years, in essence, to the end of 2025.

"I am really grateful for the support I've had along the way – so many good people have come and gone who influenced our program and helped me in my role.

"As much as there is the occasional speculation of me coaching elsewhere, I've never really thought about that. I've always wanted to be here.

"I'm absolutely invested and committed to our football club, mostly our people and everyone that supports us.

"Year on year we aim to be the best in the competition and I am very much looking forward to leading the charge in the pursuit of future success for our club."

Beveridge is one of just two men in Bulldogs history to have coached the club to a flag, alongside Charles Sutton in 1954.

President Kylie Watson-Wheeler said it was a unanimous decision to re-sign the 52-year-old, who won consecutive AFLCA Coach of the Year awards in his first two seasons.

"This is a significant moment for our football club and its people," Watson-Wheeler said.

Luke Beveridge after the Bulldogs received the 2016 cup. Picture: AFL Photos

"Luke's passion for the club is evident and his record speaks for itself, taking us to our first premiership in 62 years, while finding sustained success through his eight seasons at the helm.

"We are so fortunate to have a strong and committed leader driving the Western Bulldogs' AFL team forward into the future, establishing an exciting playing group and building a culture that has helped the club's brand grow and membership surpass 50,000."