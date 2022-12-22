Jack Crisp celebrates a goal during Collingwood's preliminary final against Sydney on September 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD gun Jack Crisp has turned his back on free agency, signing a three-year deal in a massive boost for the Magpies.

Crisp, who was due to come out of contract at the end of 2023, has inked a new deal through until the end of 2026 after another impressive season.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

The 29-year-old won a second straight Copeland Trophy after averaging 23.8 disposals, 5.5 tackles and four marks in 2022.

Crisp has played 188 consecutive games – the most of any active player – and celebrated his 200th AFL match in the Magpies' preliminary final loss to Sydney.

Jack Crisp celebrates a goal during the semi-final between Collingwood and Fremantle on September 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

In an additional boost for Collingwood, forward Brody Mihocek signed a two-year extension.

Mihocek, selected in the 2018 NAB AFL Rookie Draft, has kicked 165 goals in 102 games for the Magpies, including booting a career-high 41 this year.

FIXTURE ANALYSED Which club has the hardest draw in 2023?

"We are really pleased to have Brody and Jack sign new deals that will see them remain at the club until the end of 2025 and 2026, respectively," Collingwood general manager of football Graham Wright said.

"Both players have proven to be consistent performers and, particularly over the past few years, have played a key role in our side's success.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Leading goalkickers: Every Brody Mihocek goal in 2022 Collingwood's workhorse forward kicked 41 goals from 23 games in 2022

"Jack has not only been highly durable but a highly consistent elite level performer for our club – he has elite training standards and has really developed as a leader in our midfield and amongst the wider program.

"Brody is a model teammate on and off the field with his work ethic, courage and selflessness setting him apart."