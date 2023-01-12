RICHMOND recruit Tim Taranto has continued his impressive start to life at Punt Road by going back-to-back in the 2km time-trials either side of Christmas.

Hugo Ralphsmith nipped at Taranto’s heels for the duration of the return fitness test on Thursday morning, before the former Giant held off the Victorian on the finish line at the Swinburne Centre.

Nathan Broad was the next best roughly 50m behind Taranto and Ralphsmith, with Jack Ross and Liam Baker rounding out the top five.

Hugo Ralphsmith at a Richmond training session on August 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Taranto was one of the best distance runners during his time at Greater Western Sydney and dethroned Richmond’s endurance king Kamdyn McIntosh on the first day of pre-season back in December, before following up that performance to start 2023.

Ralphsmith nearly produced a big upset but has clearly banked a strong training block since playing 13 games for Damien Hardwick in 2022, after the 21-year-old managed only six appearances across his first two seasons.

Taranto was one of the biggest names to move clubs during last October’s Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, returning to Melbourne in exchange for picks No.12 and 19 after playing 114 games for Greater Western Sydney.

Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper with their new Richmond guernseys. Picture: Richmond FC

McIntosh didn’t test on Thursday, but most of Richmond’s list started the new year with the 2km time-trial under the watch of new high performance boss Luke Meehan.

After managing only nine appearances in 2022 amid a season of scrutiny regarding his future, Brownlow Medallist Dustin Martin continued his strongest pre-season to date by finishing mid-pack.

Richmond completed the test in two groups with the senior core running first, before a younger group ran shortly after ahead of a skills session.

Josh Gibcus was a clear winner in the second heat, recording the fifth-fastest time of the day to finish ahead of Bigoa Nyuon, who produced a strong performance after earning another deal in the off-season after breaking through for a debut in 2022.

Quinton Narkle made a statement in his bid to secure an AFL lifeline by crossing the line third in under seven minutes.

The 25-year-old was invited to train with the Tigers during the pre-season supplemental selection period before Christmas, after being delisted by Geelong after playing 41 games across six seasons at the Cattery.

Quinton Narkle kicks the ball during Geelong's clash against North Melbourne in round 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

It is understood the West Australian has stripped nearly eight kilograms off his frame in the past month after following a calculated training program over the break to increase his chances of securing a second chance.

Richmond is also trialling country football star Kaelan Bradtke ahead of the SSP deadline on February 15.

The 21-year-old played two VFL games for Sydney’s reserves in 2022 after putting his name on the radar of recruiters by booting 39 goals for Corowa-Rutherglen Kangaroos in the Ovens and Murray League last season.

Reigning Jack Dyer Medallist Tom Lynch continues to train away from the main group while he manages a plantar fascia problem that has limited him across the summer.

Tom Lynch kicks the ball during Richmond's clash with Carlton in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 30-year-old, who kicked 60 goals in 2022 to finish runner-up in the Coleman Medal and earn selection in the 44-man All-Australian squad, isn’t in doubt for round one but won’t return to the main group until later in the pre-season.

Jack Graham is building up his training loads and completed a running set on the far boundary after undergoing surgery in November to correct a niggling issue that hampered him across last season.

The South Australian toyed with the prospect of moving to Port Adelaide during the trade period, but was retained in a boost to a midfield that now contains Jacob Hopper and Taranto.

Dylan Grimes and Jayden Short both trained away from the main group but will complete the full session on Saturday.

Richmond will open the 2023 season against Carlton at the MCG in 63 days’ time.