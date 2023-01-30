Craig Kelly with son Will at the 2018 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD premiership player Craig Kelly has been appointed as the Magpies' CEO.

Kelly, who played 122 games for the Pies between 1989 and 1996 and was part of the 1990 premiership side, replaces Mark Anderson after the latter resigned in November last year.

The 56-year-old's premiership teammate Graham Wright, the Pies' head of football, had filled the CEO role on an interim basis following Anderson's exit.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

Kelly formed now-leading sports talent and marketing agency TLA following his retirement as a player, but is stepping down from all executive and board positions with the business as a result of becoming Collingwood CEO. He will commence in his role with the Magpies on February 20.

Collingwood has also appointed Ian Paterson, who has previously held senior roles at Channel Seven and Channel Nine, as chief commercial officer.

"Craig Kelly is an extremely well-rounded professional and a highly respected person within the football community who has the ideal skillset to be the CEO of our great club," Collingwood president Jeff Browne said.

Will Kelly in action at Collingwood training on September 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Craig understands better than most the requirements of a strong and successful football club. His three decades of vast experience in managing AFL and key sporting talent, driving a high-performance environment and delivering successful results was a key factor in his appointment.

"From a football perspective, Craig was a tough and passionate Collingwood footballer who represented the Magpies on 122 occasions – including as a member of our 1990 premiership side.

FIXTURE ANALYSED Which club has the hardest draw in 2023?

"We look forward to welcoming Craig back at the Pies as CEO during what is a truly exciting time for the Collingwood Football Club and all of our members and supporters.

"I want to also thank Graham Wright for an outstanding job as interim CEO and the wider executive team who took on additional responsibilities over recent months. Graham has led us with great passion and expertise."

Kelly's son, Will, is on the Magpies' list, while Jake plays for Essendon.

Jake Kelly celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Sydney in round 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

His arrival at Collingwood comes on the back of an impressive 2022 for the club as it fell agonisingly short of reaching a surprise Grand Final.

Under Craig McRae, the Magpies improved from a 17th-place finish in 2021 to reach a preliminary final.

Collingwood begins its 2023 season against Geelong on March 17.