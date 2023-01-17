Jack Ziebell leads North Melbourne out to face Port Adelaide in R9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Ziebell has stepped down as North Melbourne captain after six years in the role.

Ziebell informed his Kangaroos teammates he would be standing down as skipper on Tuesday.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

The courageous 31-year-old took over the role from Andrew Swallow prior to the 2017 season and led North on 111 occasions.

"It's been an absolute privilege to lead the North Melbourne Football Club for six seasons, a club that means so much to me and my family," Ziebell said.

North Melbourne captain Jack Ziebell applauds the crowd following the Kangaroos' round 18 win over Richmond at Marvel Stadium on July 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The captaincy has been an unbelievably rewarding role, I feel lucky to have been given the opportunity and I'm a better person for the experience.

"Now that I've reached the later stages of my career the time has come for me to hand over the reins. I'll be there to support the next captain in any way I can and I have no doubt the incoming captain will lead our club with purpose and passion."

FIXTURE ANALYSED Which club has the hardest draw in 2023?

Ziebell was elevated to the Roos' leadership group at just 21 and always seemed destined to eventually become the club's skipper.

In recent seasons, Ziebell – the No.9 pick in the 2008 NAB AFL Draft – has been used in multiple roles, having shifted to defence in 2021.

Jack Ziebell and Jy Simpkin look dejected after North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round seven, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

With Alastair Clarkson preparing for his first season as Kangaroos coach, North will also be appointing a new captain.

Jy Simpkin and Luke McDonald were co-vice-captains last year, while Kayne Turner, Ben Cunnington, Nick Larkey and Aidan Corr were also part of the leadership group.

The Kangaroos have endured three miserable seasons, winning just nine of 61 games since the start of 2020.

They will open their 2023 campaign against West Coast on March 18.