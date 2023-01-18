MELBOURNE key forward Tom McDonald has returned to full fitness to start 2023 after a Lisfranc injury ruined his 2022, while untried teenager Jacob van Rooyen continues to impress during his second pre-season at the club.

McDonald played nine of the first 10 games of 2022 but wasn't seen at AFL level after round 10 following surgery to repair his foot in June.

The 30-year-old returned to play two finals in the VFL but ran out of time to mount a case for selection in September, before hurting his foot again in Casey's preliminary final win over Brisbane.

While Ben Brown had his workload managed at Gosch's Paddock on Wednesday, McDonald has transitioned back into full training to start 2023 after following a modified program across the first phase of the pre-season.

Steven May and Tom McDonald during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin is searching for greater contribution from his key targets in 2023 after the reigning premier bowed out of the finals in straight sets at the hands of Sydney and Brisbane last September.

Brown kicked 30 goals from 19 games and McDonald booted 15 from nine, while Sam Weideman managed 13 from 10 before being traded to Essendon in October. The Demons allowed Weideman to explore his options after striking a deal with the Western Bulldogs for 2015 No.2 pick Josh Schache.

After coming close to making his debut late in his first season at the club, Van Rooyen has been one of Melbourne's most eye-catching performers across the first half of the summer, mounting an early case for a debut when the Demons host the Western Bulldogs on the first Saturday night of the season.

The 19-year-old kicked 36 goals from 18 appearances in the VFL last year, including hauls of six, five and four goals, but the match committee decided not to rush the 2021 pick No.19 into the senior side, focusing on the bigger picture with his development.

Jacob van Rooyen at a Melbourne training session at Casey Fields on September 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Van Rooyen has made significant improvements to his aerobic endurance and added size to his 194cm frame across the off-season and pre-season, gunning for a regular spot in Melbourne's best 22 in 2023.

The West Australian will push Brown, McDonald and Schache for a spot in a forward line that has been brilliantly led by Bayley Fritsch (59 goals in 2021, 55 in 2022) across the past two seasons, but given his age and lack of experience, expectations need to be realistic in season two.

Melbourne's two other recruits – Brodie Grundy and Lachie Hunter – from the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period both trained on Wednesday, with the Western Bulldogs 2016 premiership star spending time going to head-to-head with Ed Langdon on the wing in match simulation.

Lachie Hunter during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

While 38 players completed Melbourne's fifth session of 2023, All-Australian defender Jake Lever is dealing with ankle soreness and wasn't on the track, along with Joel Smith, who is recovering from ankle surgery.

Melbourne is currently trialling former Port Adelaide rookie Trent Burgoyne and VAFA star Kye Turner ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection deadline on February 15.

Burgoyne, the son of Power great Peter, trained with the main group for the first time on Wednesday after overcoming a hamstring issue to start his time at the club, as he searches for an AFL lifeline.

Trent Burgoyne runs during a Port Adelaide training session on May 27, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

The Demons are also taking a good look at Turner, who has come from nowhere to put his name on the radar of recruiters following an impressive season for Old Haileybury in the amateurs that led to two VFL games for Frankston late in the season.

Melbourne is well stocked for key defenders with All-Australian pair Steven May and Lever, plus premiership player Harry Petty, Adam Tomlinson and Daniel Turner, meaning the odds are stacked against Turner, but there is clear interest in the 20-year-old.

With AFLW icon Daisy Pearce calling time on her decorated career across the road at the MCG on Wednesday morning, Melbourne banked another session, 59 days out from its season-opener.