Dais of our lives: Pearce's story one of humour, humility and heart
With her teammates and family watching on, Daisy Pearce announced her retirement with her trademark eloquence and humour
With her teammates and family watching on, Daisy Pearce announced her retirement with her trademark eloquence and humour
This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL
You need a Live Pass subscription.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.