Mark O’Connor in action in Geelong's round 17 clash with Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on July 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MARK O'Connor has returned from Ireland and is back training following an extended stay at home following Geelong's premiership win last September.

The 26-year-old arrived back in Australia early last week and has transitioned back into pre-season training after the club gave him the green light to spend three months back home at the end of last season.

Geelong also allowed O'Connor to play Gaelic football for Dingle in the Kerry Senior Football County Championships, where more than 10 current and former teammates including Mark Blicavs, Tom Atkins and Jack Henry watched on in freezing conditions, just a fortnight after the 81-point Grand Final win over Sydney.

After two years of travel restrictions and all the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, Geelong didn't think twice about saying yes to a request from one of the most professional athletes at GMHBA Stadium.

Mark O’Connor celebrates after Geelong's Grand Final win over Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It is understood that O'Connor has returned in great condition – albeit a shade or two paler due to an unforgiving Irish winter – after completing a running and weights program in County Kerry, training with Sherrins and O'Neills balls during his time back home.

Despite playing 22 games in 2022, O'Connor was forced to overcome issues with his body across the season and was the one who replaced Max Holmes in last year's Grand Final after the Cats chose not to risk the young wingman.

O'Connor and Cats veteran Zach Tuohy, who played his 250th game in the Grand Final to move within 14 games of drawing level with Jim Stynes for the most AFL matches played by an Irishman, became only the second and third players from Ireland to win a premiership last year and will now be joined in Geelong by Oisin Mullin.

Mark O’Connor and Zach Tuohy celebrate after Geelong won the 2022 Grand Final against Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The two-time GAA young player of the year signed with the Cats as a Category B rookie late last year and is already being mentored by O'Connor.

Three-time premiership forward Tom Hawkins is the only injury concern to start the new year at the Cats after the veteran underwent surgery on a lingering foot issue in October.

The 34-year-old was spotted completing stationary skills at training on Wednesday, kicking off both feet at GMHBA Stadium.

Hawkins is scheduled to start running for the first time since the operation next week, with his return date to become clearer after that step.

Tom Hawkins and Joel Selwood celebrate Geelong win in the 2022 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The five-time All-Australian – and captain in 2022 – is expected to miss the start of the season but hasn't suffered any setbacks in his rehabilitation thus far and might not miss too many games.

Jon Ceglar didn't train on Wednesday as planned with the former Hawk only completing Monday and Friday sessions – like other veterans at the club – but the ruckman is much further advanced than this time last year.

The 31-year-old managed only three appearances in his first season at the club last year due to pre-season knee surgery, a fractured foot in April and concussion late in the campaign.

Geelong will go through a leadership process in the coming weeks to replace the longest serving captain in VFL/AFL history, after four-time premiership great Joel Selwood retired in September.

Vice-captains Tom Stewart and Patrick Dangerfield, along with Mitch Duncan, Cam Guthrie and Blicavs, are all in contention to become the next skipper.

Geelong will begin its premiership defence against Collingwood – the side it beat in the qualifying final – in two months' time.