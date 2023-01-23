Rhett Bazzo looks on during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has been devastated by the loss of young defender Rhett Bazzo's mother in a tragic boating accident, with the club throwing its support around the second-year talent.

WA Police confirmed the body of Kylie Bazzo, 52, was found on Sunday evening after she fell from a vessel in a crash in the Mandurah Estuary on Saturday night.

The accident killed fellow passenger Deborah Burdon, 54, and left another in hospital after the boat they were travelling in collided with a pylon.

The Eagles, who trained briefly at Mineral Resources Park on Monday morning, released a statement.

"The West Coast Eagles are devastated by the loss of Kylie Bazzo, mother of Rhett, in a boating accident on the weekend," the club said.

"The club's players, staff and board extend their deepest condolences to the Bazzo family and are offering every support to Rhett, his sister Kameron and their loved ones.

"The club asks that the privacy of Rhett and his family is respected during this extremely difficult time."

Rhett Bazzo runs onto the field before West Coast's round 17 match against Carlton at Optus Stadium on July 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Rhett and his sister Kameron lost their father, Steve, in 2015 after a short battle with cancer.

Steve Bazzo was a legend of WAFL club Swan Districts, where he played 158 of his 230 senior games, with Rhett dedicating his early football achievements to his late father.

DOING IT FOR DAD Family tragedy fuels Bazzo

Having followed in his father's footsteps and represented Swan Districts as a Draft prospect, Rhett paid tribute to his family after joining the Eagles at the end of 2021.

The teenager was drafted with Pick No.37 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft and went on to play nine games for the Eagles last season, highlighting his mother's significant involvement.

"My family have dedicated a lot for me and given up a lot of things to make sure I can try and live out my childhood dream," he said.

"I know my Dad would be looking down on me proud and I try to do him proud and my family proud.

"He was just massive for me. I think he was just coaching at Peel at the time (he passed away), helping out with the junior sides, so I was always around the footy clubs, walking around as a little fella I always had a footy in my hand.

"It has always been in our family, my Mum was heavily involved in a few footy clubs as well, so it would be a bit weird not having footy in our lives."

Eagles teammates Jackson Nelson and Rhett Bazzo lead their team into the rooms after their loss to Geelong in round 14 at Optus Stadium on June 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Swan Districts acknowledged the strong support Kylie Bazzo had provided through Rhett's football career and said it would support her children in any way it could.

"Swan Districts Football Club is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Kylie Bazzo. Our hearts go out to Rhett and Kameron at this enormously difficult time," the club said in a statement.

"The Bazzo family have been involved with the club over many years. Kylie's late husband Steve is a Life Member playing 158 league games between 1988 to 1995, and their son Rhett was an integral part of the club's colts premiership team in 2021.

"Kylie was a strong and proud supporter of both. She will be sadly missed.

"The Swans family are here to support Rhett and Kameron in whatever way the club can."

Rhett Bazzo in action during West Coast's round 14 match against Geelong at Optus Stadium on June 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

WAFL club Peel Thunder also paid tribute to Kylie Bazzo, who had served as the club's chief executive.

"The Peel Thunder Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kylie Bazzo over the weekend and passes on our sincere condolences to Kameron and Rhett on the loss of their Mum," the club said in a statement.

"Our club was extremely fortunate to have been influenced by Steve and Kylie Bazzo in the early days of our participation in the WAFL competition.

"Kylie served as the club's marketing manager, before being appointed as CEO in 2000, to become the first female CEO in the WAFL competition.

"The Bazzo family connection is etched into Peel Thunder history, with Steve an inaugural Thunder player in 1997 and later awarded Life Membership in 2008.

"On behalf of the club, we send our love to all family and friends of Kylie Bazzo."

Rhett Bazzo in action during 2021 NAB AFL U19 Championships between Western Australia and South Australia at Lathlain Park. Picture: Supplied

Fremantle forward Sam Switkowski passed on the club's condolences on Monday morning, saying the thoughts of everyone at the club were with the young defender and his family.

"On behalf of the footy club, just wanted to send our deepest sympathies to Rhett Bazzo and his family after the terrible tragedy that happened to his mother," Switkowski said.

"When something happens to someone in the footy community, rivalries and everything aside, our deepest condolences and we hope him and his family are doing all right."