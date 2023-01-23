NORTH Melbourne will continue to support under-fire youngster Tarryn Thomas after he was charged by police last week with a single count of threatening to distribute an intimate image.

Thomas was also stopped by police while driving on a suspended licence over Christmas.

The club released a short statement last week confirming the issues, saying it was working with Thomas, the AFLPA and the AFL Integrity Unit.

"We're always there supporting Tarryn," newly appointed co-captain Luke McDonald said.

"Obviously that matter is before the courts, so there's not too much we can say, but he's a great kid and is as talented as anyone on our list, and we're going to be there for him, no matter what. He's a great kid, and we're going to help him through this journey he's on."

McDonald was more forthcoming on Thomas' move to the backline, having played across half-forward with some midfield stints across his first four AFL seasons.

"He's been doing a lot of work with the backline, and gee whiz, he's been super down there. It's a big year for the whole footy club, but if we can get Tarryn out there for 23 games, that's going to make a big difference to our side," he said.

"It just shows some flexibility in his game. He's been working alongside Aaron Hall, and he's got some serious tricks, and could be a real weapon for us across the half-back line."

Luke McDonald during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on January 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

McDonald said new coach Alastair Clarkson had quickly made himself at home, even lending his hand to some interior design in order to help open up the Arden Street headquarters.

"The footy department has always had a big wall up, and it was almost hidden like secret business, but day one, he got into the club and was like 'that wall's going down'.

"Now the footy department is in the middle of the club, so I feel like we're really building towards being that one club where we're literally having our meetings in front of everyone. We've got admin staff, people visiting and walking through, and it's a great feeling in the footy club.

"It's not just the footy department, it's everyone together. I feel like it's something a lot of clubs aim to have, that one-club [approach], with AFL men's and W and everyone else, but it's something we're really working towards, and it's being driven by 'Clarko'.

"No, I don't think [he put his hand through the wall], I didn't see that."

McDonald was named co-skipper alongside 24-year-old Jy Simpkin, with the pair having previously served as co-vice captains under Jack Ziebell, who will continue playing this year after six seasons as leader.

Jy Simpkin (right) and Harry Sheezel during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on January 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The duo was separated by a single vote in the player count, with Clarkson and new head of football Todd Viney keen to appoint both of them.

"I've got a lot to learn still. I think we complement each other really well. As you can tell, Luke can talk underwater at times, which is something I'm not great at all the time," Simpkin said with a laugh.

"I'm a lead-by-example (captain), drive standards at training and on game day."

Following the move of former No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis to Port Adelaide after just one season at North Melbourne, the Roos had picks No.3 and No.4 in the NAB AFL Draft, selecting Harry Sheezel and George Wardlaw.

George Wardlaw, Alastair Clarkson and Harry Sheezel at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Wardlaw was rated so highly, he was drafted in the top five despite a heavily injury-interrupted 2022 with hamstring issues.

"Harry Sheezel's been lighting up the track. Georgie's had a little bit of an injury cloud every now and again, so he's still being eased into it, obviously it's a big step up coming from the under 18s to senior football," Simpkin said.

"They've been very good on the track, and there's no reason why they wouldn't (feature in practice matches)."