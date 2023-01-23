COLLINGWOOD vice-captain Darcy Moore has set his sights on returning in time for the Magpies' season-opener against Geelong on March 17 after spending time in hospital before Christmas.

The 26-year-old has been restricted to light running and skills away from the main group to start 2023, following a bone infection in December that has interrupted his pre-season program.

While Jordan De Goey has returned to full training after undergoing shoulder surgery last month, Moore will gradually integrate back into the main group over the next couple of months, focusing on agility and movement before contact training.

The 2020 All-Australian defender was one of Craig McRae's most influential players in a 2022 where Collingwood rose from 17th to fourth after winning 17 games, finishing third in the Copeland Trophy behind Jack Crisp and Scott Pendlebury.

Darcy Moore handballs to Steele Sidebottom during Collingwood's preliminary final against Sydney on September 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking from the Magpies' pre-season camp in Lorne, Moore is confident he can bank enough work between now and round one to be available to face the reigning premiers on the opening Friday night of the season.

"I am (confident about round one availability). I'm feeling really good so far. It's still early days, and more than anything, just happy to be moving again and back around the boys," Moore told reporters at Lorne Football Club on Monday afternoon.

"It's obviously been a bit interrupted. I've had a pretty smooth return the last couple of weeks since we've been back. I'm just happy to be back running, moving and kicking the footy again.

"It's an exciting time for me after a rough couple of months. I'm building really well. The physios and medical team and conditioning team are taking really good care for me. I've got a really good plan in place to get back."

Darcy Moore at Collingwood training in September, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood is searching for a new captain after Pendlebury announced his decision to stand down as skipper just before Christmas, following nine seasons and a club record 206 games as leader.

Moore is considered one of the leading candidates to replace the 35-year-old – along with Taylor Adams, Crisp, Jeremy Howe and Brayden Maynard – but didn't go as far as putting his hand up publicly for the role when quizzed on Monday.

"It is obviously something that's been spoken about and we're as excited as anyone about what the future holds for the leadership of the team," he said.

"This is obviously a pretty special team; we achieved some great things last year and showed a lot of character. That shows that the group is really healthy, whoever leads from the front.

"I think there definitely is a group of us that have the experience and traits that are definitely capable of doing it. It's not something I've given a lot of thought to. Dad was obviously a past captain of the club."

Peter Moore, the two-time Brownlow medallist and dual Copeland Trophy winner, captained Collingwood in 1981 and 1982 before finishing his career at Melbourne.

The Magpies will spend three days in Lorne this week as they build up towards round one.