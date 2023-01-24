FOR MANY years, Collingwood players were the shining lights in AFL Fantasy. Each season they'd have players at the top of the points table and more often than not, they'd rank as the highest scoring Fantasy team.

Things changed in 2022.

Under new coach Craig McRae, the Pies ranked 12th for points which was a drop of around 100 points per game on last season. Three players averaged over 100 in 2021, but all dropped away to see Jack Crisp as their highest averaging player with 94 last season. Similar falls were experienced for many of the big guns.

Do the Pies change things up in 2023? Will we see them back as a team that can rack up some points? Our Fantasy teams hope so.

Lock them in

New stripes, right price! Last year, Tom Mitchell (MID, $853,000) produced his lowest return since 2014, when he was at the Swans. He was pushed out of the midfield mix, attending just 53 per cent of centre bounces, down from 70 and 74 per cent in the two seasons prior. Mitchell's average of 96.2 sees him offer plenty of value considering his career average of 107 is the highest of all listed players. Mitchell was 'snouted' as a Fantasy Pig in 2017 when he averaged 127. He backed it up the following season, his Brownlow-winning year, with 129. Mitchell's addition to the Collingwood side will see him play predominantly as an inside midfielder and should be back in the mix as a top eight midfielder once again.

Collingwood recruit Tom Mitchell in his new colours. Picture: collingwoodfc.com.au

Track their pre-season

A Fantasy ton in round one, seven scores over 100 and a $421,000 price increase, Nick Daicos (DEF, $769,000) enjoyed one of the best debut seasons of all-time. Playing all 22 games, plus the Magpies' three finals, Daicos found himself a Fantasy friendly role in defence where he ranked elite for disposals, averaging 25.8. He's flying on the track and the role looks set to continue. If you're starting a keeper league this year, make sure Daicos is in your plans to take in the first round.

Nick Daicos during Collingwood's match against GWS in round 15, 2022. Picture: Getty

Dual-position tempter

Around a quarter of the competition has picked Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $725,000) in Fantasy Classic so far this year. The departure of Brodie Grundy is likely to see 'DC' assume the No.1 ruck role that he excelled in, for the most part, in 2022 while Grundy was out injured. From round seven, Cameron averaged 102 for the next 11 rounds, including six Fantasy tons and a top score of 133. Although there was a drop off in the later rounds, the 27-year-old has demonstrated that there is upside on his 82 average and could be a handy selection as a ruck or forward.

Darcy Cameron and Sean Darcy compete in the ruck during Collingwood's semi-final clash against Fremantle on September 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

We love a mature-aged recruit in Fantasy Classic and Joe Richards (MID/FWD, $206,000) ticks those boxes. The 23-year-old surprised a few when he was selected at pick 48 in last year's NAB AFL Draft out of a local league. Richards kicked 29 goals from 11 games for Wangaratta. Collingwood's recruiting boss Derek Hind said "Richards plays the way we play". Hopefully that means there could be a debut on the cards this season.

There are a few Pies worth monitoring who attract a sub-$300k pricetag. Finlay Macrae (MID/FWD, $290,000) averaged 92 in the VFL last season. Monitor the group of defenders in Jacob Ryan (DEF, $246,000), Arlo Draper (DEF, $200,000), Charlie Dean (DEF, $200,000) and Will Kelly (DEF, $200,000) who could be called upon this year.

Wangaratta's Joe Richards. Picture: @jimmy_wilt Instagram

Draft sleeper

An important part of players you pick in Draft is their availability. Taylor Adams (MID, $722,000) has played every home and away game just twice in his 11 seasons, suiting up in under 75 per cent of possible games. With that said, every player has their price – or draft range – and this year, Adams could offer some value later in drafts. After averaging 81.5 from 17 games last year, Adams ranks 57th for midfielders when ranked by 2022 average.

Taylor Adams handballs during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park on June 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Buyer beware

Where does Jack Crisp (MID, $835,000) sit in the pecking order this year? He transitioned into the midfield last season thus losing his DEF status. While his pricetag is fair after averaging 95, it was his season splits that have a few coaches worried. Prior to the bye Crisp went at 103, while post-bye, he averaged a disappointing 81 with no scores over 100. There are a few players who you would prefer to not get the 'more midfield time' and Crisp is one of them.

Jack Crisp celebrates a goal during Collingwood's preliminary final against Sydney on September 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

