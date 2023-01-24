FREMANTLE defender Brennan Cox has his sights set on becoming an All-Australian backman this year after settling permanently into a defensive role in a breakout 2022 season.

Cox was named in the extended squad for last year's Therabody AFL All-Australian team, missing only one game and shining in the club's elimination final comeback against the Western Bulldogs.

The 24-year-old finished second in the Dockers' club champion award and has taken that momentum into the pre-season where he has been a top performer during match simulation work.

After adopting Pilates last year and getting continuity in his body, Cox hopes to take another step on-field this year and cement himself as one of the League's best tall defenders.

Brennan Cox and Jack Silvagni compete during Fremantle's clash against Carlton in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've always had a goal since moving down back to try and make the All-Australian team and I thought I took a step closer last year," Cox said on Tuesday.

"I went away and had a good off-season and hopefully I can take another step this year.

"I've had a good pre-season and built on last year … just being more on task within games, the ability to use the ball by foot, not switching off as often and getting in better positions [is my focus]."

Cox has previously been used by Fremantle as a swingman when reinforcements are needed in attack, but he has become a lynchpin in coach Justin Longmuir's defensive gameplan with his intercepting and lockdown attributes.

Brennan Cox spoils the ball during Fremantle's clash against Port Adelaide in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Having Cox settled in one role paid dividends in the club's first final last year, with Cox racking up a career-high 26 disposals, including eight marks and seven intercepts.

"Last year I swung forward for a couple of trainings and it's always nice to have that string to the bow," he said.

"But I'm pretty keen to nestle into that defensive role and really prove my backline craft."

The Dockers have ramped up their match simulation training since returning from the Christmas break, with the recent sessions notable for their high intensity.

Cox, who nominated teammate Hayden Young as a summer standout in the backline, said the players were pushing themselves while being careful to avoid untimely injuries.

Hayden Young in action during round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's tough on the body, it always is, but it's good to finally start getting into those game-like scenarios and having good hitouts," he said.

"We sort of go hard and people want to prove their game and win that spot in the team, so the boys aren't holding back but they're also looking after each other.

"It's not too long now until we start getting into games, which is exciting."

Cox is training with a glove on his left hand, but revealed the protection was needed following a skateboarding accident that tore skin off his palm.

The South Australian joined teammates at the Dogs' Refuge Home in Shenton Park on Tuesday to help raise awareness of the large number of dogs and puppies being left in pounds.

Fremantle players at the Dogs' Refuge Home in Shenton Park on Tuesday. Picture: Fremantle Football Club

Dogs' Refuge Home said it had taken in more than 130 puppies since November.

"All the boys are down here to raise awareness. They've got a lot of puppies and a lot of older dogs that they've saved, and they're trying to spread awareness and see if people want to adopt some beautiful dogs," Cox said.