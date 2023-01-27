Noah Anderson in action during Gold Coast's round 23 clash with North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on August 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

NOAH Anderson has pledged his long-term loyalty to Gold Coast, signing a four-year contract extension.

Anderson's deal, which ties him to the Suns until at least the end of 2027, comes just six weeks after his great mate Matt Rowell also signed a new contract that ties him to the club until the end of 2025.

"Gold Coast has felt like home since I was drafted and the playing group continue to drive me forward as a player and a person," Anderson said.

Noah Anderson celebrates after kicking the winning goal for Gold Coast against Richmond in R17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I feel at home, and this is the best place for me to play footy."

The 21-year-old was in Gold Coast's leadership group in 2022 and is fresh off a brilliant season that netted him 14 Brownlow Medal votes.

The former No.2 draft pick, who is just as adept around the contest as he is in open space, averaged 26 disposals, including six clearances.

He was also responsible for one of the best moments in Suns history when he successfully converted a tough 40m set shot after the siren to sink Richmond in round 17.

Anderson's match-winner seals the deal Noah Anderson nailed this after-the-siren kick to give his Suns a memorable victory

"We want to play finals, that’s a big goal for us this year and the years ahead," he said.

"Premierships is what we want, and to make the community proud of us.

"I feel like I can have an impact on the team on and off the field and I'm excited for what the next few years has to bring."