DESPITE a dominant season, the Cats were not a popular hunting ground from a Fantasy perspective.

They had no players reach a triple figure average and were in fact led by Cam Guthrie (MID, $849,000) with 95.9.

Despite the fact they will likely be in a similar boat this season, that's not to say there aren't some interesting prospects available.

>> See all the Geelong prices and positions by registering now for AFL Fantasy

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Lock them in

Tom Stewart (DEF, $836,000): The most-selected Cat so far this pre-season is justifiably their reliable defender. The intercept specialist has averaged over 90 for four years straight and rarely puts a foot wrong. One of the biggest attractions to Stewart is his ability to win you games off his own back due to his huge ceiling as we saw last year when he had 40 possessions and took 14 marks against the Dockers for 157 and then collected another 40 against the Crows to go with 16 marks and 169. Not many players, let alone defenders, can hit these areas.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Geelong's Tom Stewart is tackled during the R16, 2018 clash against Sydney. Picture: Getty Images

Track their pre-season

Patrick Dangerfield (MID, $674,000): The inspirational Cat showed he still has what it takes after an impressive end to the year following an injury interrupted season. Between rounds one and 23 he was a bit up and down, eventually averaging 76 points in that time before turning it up a notch in the finals where he averaged 101. He is priced at his lowest average in 11 years and if his body is right, he is well under-priced.

FANTASY New positions for 2023 revealed, who's a must-have

Patrick Dangerfield is tackled by Braeden Campbell during the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

Mark Blicavs (MID/RUC, $800,000): With all the uncertainty in the ruck department this season, maybe the versatile Cat deserves consideration with his rare MID/RUC DPP status. He is coming off the second best average of his career after scoring 90 points per game playing a variety of roles. He scored over 90 in four of his last five games, including three hundreds, highlighted by 111 and 120.

REVEALED Fantasy salary cap, top prices, bargain buys

Mark Blicavs in action during Geelong's preliminary final against Brisbane at the MCG on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

Jhye Clark (MID, $286,000): The retirement of Joel Selwood opens up a spot for an inside bull and the youngster will be eager to put his hand up. He averaged 101 in the NAB League, highlighted by a 130 where he drew comparisons to… you guessed it, Joel Selwood. Cats recruiting manager Stephen Wells has praised Clark's toughness and footy brain which leaves him in a good position to push for games early in the season.

Jhye Clark poses for a photo on November 29, 2022 after being drafted by Geelong. Picture: Getty Images

Draft sleeper

Jack Bowes (DEF, $607,000): The former Sun showed what he is capable of at the beginning of 2021 when he scored four hundreds in the first seven weeks while averaging an impressive 104. After playing predominantly in defence for the Suns, Bowes has slotted well into pre-season training with the Cats, where he has familiarised himself with a number of training groups but spent a large chunk of time with the midfielders. If that is where he settles for round one, he could be a huge sleeper in defence.

Recruit Jack Bowes in Geelong colours. Picture: Geelong FC

Buyer beware

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $737,000): Although the premiership hero is one of the best players in the competition, he is not a player you want to start with in Classic. His highs are as good as anyone in the game, as we saw against North Melbourne when he had 30 possessions, 10 marks and kicked four goals for 146, but his low scores can cost you your weekly match-ups after dropping under 70 on eight occasions.

Jeremy Cameron kicks a goal for Geelong against Sydney in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.