DESPITE a dominant season, the Cats were not a popular hunting ground from a Fantasy perspective.
They had no players reach a triple figure average and were in fact led by Cam Guthrie (MID, $849,000) with 95.9.
Despite the fact they will likely be in a similar boat this season, that's not to say there aren't some interesting prospects available.
Lock them in
Tom Stewart (DEF, $836,000): The most-selected Cat so far this pre-season is justifiably their reliable defender. The intercept specialist has averaged over 90 for four years straight and rarely puts a foot wrong. One of the biggest attractions to Stewart is his ability to win you games off his own back due to his huge ceiling as we saw last year when he had 40 possessions and took 14 marks against the Dockers for 157 and then collected another 40 against the Crows to go with 16 marks and 169. Not many players, let alone defenders, can hit these areas.
Track their pre-season
Patrick Dangerfield (MID, $674,000): The inspirational Cat showed he still has what it takes after an impressive end to the year following an injury interrupted season. Between rounds one and 23 he was a bit up and down, eventually averaging 76 points in that time before turning it up a notch in the finals where he averaged 101. He is priced at his lowest average in 11 years and if his body is right, he is well under-priced.
Dual-position tempter
Mark Blicavs (MID/RUC, $800,000): With all the uncertainty in the ruck department this season, maybe the versatile Cat deserves consideration with his rare MID/RUC DPP status. He is coming off the second best average of his career after scoring 90 points per game playing a variety of roles. He scored over 90 in four of his last five games, including three hundreds, highlighted by 111 and 120.
Bargain basement
Jhye Clark (MID, $286,000): The retirement of Joel Selwood opens up a spot for an inside bull and the youngster will be eager to put his hand up. He averaged 101 in the NAB League, highlighted by a 130 where he drew comparisons to… you guessed it, Joel Selwood. Cats recruiting manager Stephen Wells has praised Clark's toughness and footy brain which leaves him in a good position to push for games early in the season.
Draft sleeper
Jack Bowes (DEF, $607,000): The former Sun showed what he is capable of at the beginning of 2021 when he scored four hundreds in the first seven weeks while averaging an impressive 104. After playing predominantly in defence for the Suns, Bowes has slotted well into pre-season training with the Cats, where he has familiarised himself with a number of training groups but spent a large chunk of time with the midfielders. If that is where he settles for round one, he could be a huge sleeper in defence.
Buyer beware
Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $737,000): Although the premiership hero is one of the best players in the competition, he is not a player you want to start with in Classic. His highs are as good as anyone in the game, as we saw against North Melbourne when he had 30 possessions, 10 marks and kicked four goals for 146, but his low scores can cost you your weekly match-ups after dropping under 70 on eight occasions.
|
Player
|
Position
|
2022 Average
|
2022 Games
|
2023 Price
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
MID
|
95.9
|
22
|
$849,000
|
Tom Stewart
|
DEF
|
94.4
|
17
|
$836,000
|
Mitch Duncan
|
DEF
|
92.6
|
19
|
$820,000
|
Mark Blicavs
|
MID/RUC
|
90.3
|
21
|
$800,000
|
Isaac Smith
|
MID/FWD
|
84.9
|
21
|
$752,000
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
FWD
|
83.2
|
21
|
$737,000
|
Zach Tuohy
|
DEF/MID
|
82.9
|
21
|
$734,000
|
Sam Menegola
|
MID
|
67.6
|
7
|
$698,000
|
Tom Atkins
|
DEF/MID
|
78.7
|
22
|
$697,000
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
MID
|
76.9
|
16
|
$681,000
|
Tom Hawkins
|
FWD
|
76.8
|
22
|
$680,000
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
MID
|
76.1
|
15
|
$674,000
|
Tyson Stengle
|
FWD
|
70.5
|
22
|
$624,000
|
Brad Close
|
FWD
|
70.3
|
22
|
$622,000
|
Jack Bowes
|
DEF
|
55.4
|
5
|
$607,000
|
Rhys Stanley
|
RUC
|
68.5
|
17
|
$607,000
|
Zach Guthrie
|
DEF
|
66
|
18
|
$584,000
|
Max Holmes
|
MID
|
63.8
|
16
|
$565,000
|
Gryan Miers
|
FWD
|
60.6
|
19
|
$537,000
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
RUC
|
69
|
2
|
$514,000
|
Mark O'Connor
|
DEF
|
56.6
|
19
|
$501,000
|
Gary Rohan
|
FWD
|
47.7
|
9
|
$490,000
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
MID/FWD
|
53.2
|
16
|
$471,000
|
Jack Henry
|
DEF
|
50.1
|
14
|
$444,000
|
Oliver Henry
|
FWD
|
49.7
|
13
|
$440,000
|
Jake Kolodjashnij
|
DEF
|
47.5
|
20
|
$421,000
|
Sam De Koning
|
DEF
|
47.5
|
20
|
$421,000
|
Jed Bews
|
DEF
|
45.2
|
20
|
$400,000
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
RUC/FWD
|
33.5
|
4
|
$332,000
|
Sam Simpson
|
MID/FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$329,000
|
Mitchell Knevitt
|
MID
|
45
|
2
|
$303,000
|
Jhye Clark
|
MID
|
-
|
-
|
$286,000
|
Shannon Neale
|
FWD
|
32
|
2
|
$215,000
|
Oliver Dempsey
|
FWD
|
29.5
|
2
|
$200,000
|
Cooper Whyte
|
MID/FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Flynn Kroeger
|
MID
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
James Willis
|
MID/FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Oisin Mullin
|
DEF
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Toby Conway
|
RUC
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Phoenix Foster
|
RUC/FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Oscar Murdoch
|
DEF
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Osca Riccardi
|
DEF/FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Ted Clohesy
|
MID
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000