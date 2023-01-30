Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

YOU MAKE plenty of mistakes the first time you play AFL Fantasy, but the key is to learn from them.

Adelaide defender Tom Doedee made his debut as an AFL Fantasy coach in 2022 with mixed results. While he won't be shying away from looking after his teammates by filling his squad full of Crows, his captain selection may change.

"The one thing I will probably stay away from is captaining myself every week," Doedee told Roy, Calvin and Warnie on the latest episode of The Traders' AFL Fantasy podcast.

Although Doedee averaged a modest 59 last season, he is bullish on some of his fellow Crows as options for Fantasy Classic in 2023.

On this episode of The Traders podcast, our resident Fantasy experts chat through the relevant defenders as coaches start picking their squads ahead of round one.

AFL.com.au's gun reporter in Western Australia, Nathan Schmook, has been track watching at West Coast and Fremantle and dishes some key information from what he's seen at training.

In this week's episode …

5:00 - Warnie has some news on how the trading mechanism has been updated for 2023.

7:30 - In the event of a tie, there is a new tiebreaker rule for prizes.

9:00 - Nathan Schmook joins the boys to chat all things WA.

11:30 - "He'll be in my team for sure." - Schmooky is keen on Elliot Yeo.

14:00 - Reuben Ginbey is ready-made and may debut in round one.

17:00 - Fremantle's intra-club match sim saw Matthew Johnson become a good chance for selection.

19:35 - Can Hayden Young knock on the door as a top defender?

22:30 - How much ruck time will Luke Jackson get?

25:50 - Sam Docherty is Roy's No.1 defender in his Rollin' 22.

30:30 - The most selected defender is Campbell Chesser, but there is a word of warning about him.

35:25 - Christian Salem and Elliot Yeo are the mid-priced players of choice in the backline.

39:00 - Some Draft sleepers to bump up your Draft rankings.

41:30 - AFL Fantasy ambassador Tom Doedee talks about what he learned from his first crack at Fantasy.

46:20 - "He's a monster that bloke." - Rory Laird will be in Doedee's team.

48:40 - Wayne Milera has been training with the backs and his Fantasy stocks are increasing.

55:35 - Will it be Jordan Dawson who takes the bulk of the kick-ins?

1:01:00 - Calvin warns coaches away from going for a point of difference just for the sake of it.

1:05:40 - If a role in the backline was clear for Harry Himmelberg, he would be a lock for Roy.

1:08:00 - The Bombers' gameplan could see ball movement slowed down which might be good for defenders.

1:12:15 - Will Jayden Short gain DEF status again?

1:14:00 - With extra depth in defence, can we hold off on picking defenders in Fantasy Draft?

