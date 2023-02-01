Darcy Cameron and Callum Coleman-Jones compete in the ruck during Collingwood's clash against North Melbourne in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD ruck Darcy Cameron left the track early on Wednesday, troubled by a right leg complaint.

The 27-year-old had received treatment earlier in the session on his hamstring, completed a series of run-throughs and kicking tests before re-joining the main training session.

He participated in full-ground ball movement drills before trudging to the sideline, pointing to the area of concern, and heading to the rooms.

Collingwood has been contacted for comment.

Cameron is set to play a big role in the ruck this year (possibly in conjunction with Mason Cox) after the departure of Brodie Grundy to Melbourne.

It was a slightly sour note on which to finish the session, after newly appointed captain Darcy Moore performed strongly as he continues to build fitness.

Moore suffered a bone infection (known as osteomyelitis) in his leg during December, and has been gradually increasing his training load over summer.

The key defender participated in nearly every drill, intercept marking, ground-ball clearance work and quick ball movement across the ground.

The only moment he seemed somewhat sidelined was when he opted to be the kicker for an inside-50 drill.

Nathan Kreuger (shoulder reconstruction) completed a bike session on the edge of the track, alongside Finlay Macrae (back).