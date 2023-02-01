Darcy Moore addresses his teammates during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DARCY Moore has been appointed captain of Collingwood, continuing his family's incredible legacy at the club.

The 27-year-old's father, Peter, captained the Magpies in 1981 and 1982, and Darcy has taken the reins from Scott Pendlebury after a club-record 206 matches.

Taylor Adams, Jeremy Howe and Brayden Maynard will form the leadership group in conjunction with Moore.

Adams will mark his eighth season in the group, it will be Howe's sixth and Maynard's first.

The playing squad and key senior staff nominated and then voted on the candidates, with the club's board then approving the final recommendation.

"It is truly an incredible honour to be given the opportunity to lead this team," Moore said.

"The Collingwood captaincy is significant in its own right but it also holds another layer of significance for my family and I. To follow my father’s journey as captain of the Collingwood football club at almost the same stage in his football journey is very special.

"There's no shortage of strong and up-and-coming leaders in our group, and I look forward to working closely with the individuals that surround me to ensure we all continue to develop as leaders.

"I am fortunate to be part of a team and wider club that features so many selfless and determined individuals."

Moore has played 126 games over eight - occasionally injury-interrupted - seasons and was named All-Australian in 2020.

He finished third in the Magpies' best and fairest last year, and is a board member with the AFLPA.

Pendlebury will continue to mentor the leadership group despite not holding an official role.