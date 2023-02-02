PORT Adelaide is hopeful forward/ruck Jeremy Finlayson will be available for its season opener against Brisbane next month despite requiring surgery for an ankle syndesmosis injury this week.

Finlayson was injured at training on Wednesday when his left ankle was caught under a teammate as he was tackled, with the 26-year-old unable to complete the session.

Subsequent scans confirmed a syndesmosis injury that would require surgery, putting Finlayson in doubt for the club's two pre-season games in Perth, starting next month.

The Power face West Coast in a club-organised practice game on February 24 at Mineral Resources Park before meeting Fremantle at Fremantle Oval to finish their preparations on March 2.

The Power said Finlayson was expected to be ready for their season opener against Brisbane on March 18 at Adelaide Oval, giving him six weeks to recover.

The typical recovery time for syndesmosis injuries, which have been detected at a much greater rate in recent seasons, has been between six and eight weeks.

Finlayson enjoyed a strong first season at Port in 2022, playing a vital role as an undersized ruckman after Scott Lycett was sidelined and becoming a threat around the ground.

The former Greater Western Sydney forward played 20 games and averaged a career-best 3.4 inside 50s and 2.4 clearances in his new role, finishing 10th in the Power's club champion award.

Lycett is fit after missing the majority of 2022 with a shoulder injury, giving the Power the ability to move Finlayson forward this season.

If he is unavailable for the start of the season, the Power remain well-stocked for key targets with tall forwards Todd Marshall and Charlie Dixon supported by talented youngster Mitch Georgiades.