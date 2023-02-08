SYDNEY is confident it can strike the right balance around Lance Franklin in 2023.

While the Swans want to celebrate the champion forward, who last year became just the sixth player in AFL/VFL history to kick 1000 goals before announcing he would play again for "one more" season, the club isn't concerned about the external fanfare.

In all likelihood, the upcoming campaign will be the 36-year-old Franklin's last as a player. It means for fans around the competition, there may only be a select few more opportunities to watch one of the game's modern-day greats live and in person.

The fixture currently has Franklin slated to play his final home-and-away game at the MCG against Richmond in round 17, and his last home-and-away match in his home state of Western Australia against Fremantle in round 19.

His last ever home-and-away game at the SCG, due to be against Melbourne in round 24, is also one that can be pencilled into the calendar. Not that Sydney believes Buddy will be keen to hog the spotlight as he journeys across the country in his farewell year.

"He's a bit of a different personality, isn't he? He's a bit more low-key. He's not going to be seeking the attention. Something tells me that he'll probably be the opposite end of the scale," Swans coach John Longmire told AFL.com.au.

"We were talking to him before Christmas and he's in the best space he's ever been. He loves playing with younger players. He loves seeing young players come through. He smells talent and he identifies it pretty quickly. He knows when kids can and can't play.

"He walks into this building like I did the other day. He just comes up to me with a smile and says, 'how good is this joint?' For a player that's been around for a long time, I'm pretty sure that Lance won't be out seeking too many headlines this year."

Lance Franklin speaks to John Longmire during Sydney's official team photo day on January 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney expects Franklin to ramp up his pre-season preparations over the next month, confident the veteran forward will be match fit ahead of the side's round one clash against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

"He'll get into the game play in February and get going," Longmire said.

"He's 36. He's done a few pre-seasons, so he'll get going in February. At this stage, we expect him to be ready for round one. But the most important thing for him is to make sure he gets some resilience in the training sense.

"That's always stood him in good stead, so he'll get a good block of training in."

Franklin could have a new goalkicking partner in attack this season, with Sydney welcoming Gippsland Power small forward Jacob Konstanty with pick No.20 during last November's NAB AFL Draft.

Jacob Constanty during Sydney's pre-season training session on January 23, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Likened to his new Swans teammate Tom Papley throughout his junior career – both came through the Power system and are renowned for their smarts around goal and their willingness to apply pressure – Longmire is keen to see how the new dynamic functions.

"It does put a smile on my face to see the two of them, Jacob and Tom, buzzing around," he said. "It's actually quite interesting. Jacob rang Tom the year before, just asking him for some tips. He obviously came from a similar area and they're similar players.

"As soon as we drafted Jacob, Tom text me and was really excited. He's been fantastic. Everything he is, he's that. But he's also got a bit of class. He's not just a hard chaser. That stood out to our playing group in the first session, he's actually got some class.

"The two of them buzz around together. I grabbed both of them together last week and put my arm around them and said, 'geez it's good to see you two working together'. It's really good."

Tom Papley during Sydney's pre-season training session on January 25, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Under Longmire, Sydney hasn't been shy in blooding youngsters early in the season and could do likewise with Konstanty this year. In fact, since 2020, the club has brought through 12 first-game players and has enjoyed success in doing so.

"Sometimes I probably err on selecting players a bit early," Longmire laughed.

"Nothing excites me more as a coach than seeing young players come in. I love it. When they first turn up, I can't wait to see what they're like off the field and with their family and how they play.

"A couple of years ago, we played three debutants against Brisbane in a top-four game away from home. It was just great to watch. I love playing the young kids and seeing what they can deliver.

"Hopefully, those young players – whether they're played or not – they look around and realise that it doesn't matter how old you are. If you're having a go and preparing really well and training really well and competing, you'll play. It doesn't matter how old you are.

"There are plenty of examples of that in our team that have played. They just have to look at their mates. Hopefully, that'll give them some confidence. They've just got to get in and train hard and do the basic stuff. If they do that, they'll get a go."