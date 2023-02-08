THE PROSPECT of James Aish spending time as an inside midfielder this season could see more opportunity created on the wings at Fremantle as a group of players jockey for those positions this summer.

Aish has been a mainstay rotating between the wing and defence for the past three seasons, but he also became an asset as an accountable inside midfielder at stages last season.

The former Collingwood and Brisbane midfielder enjoyed a standout performance against Melbourne's Clayton Oliver in round 11 and backed that up against the Demons in round 20 with 28 disposals and a season-high six clearances.

James Aish speaks to Michael Walters ahead of the 2023 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Aish has spent increased time as an inside midfielder during match simulation training this summer and is hopeful his time in the role would continue in 2023, if it fit with the club's plans.

"Like all the good teams, we're trying to build a good group of seven or eight mids each game who can rotate around, and that's going to be important this year," Aish said.

"Last year I was able to show that I am capable of that when I get the opportunity. This summer I've had a fair bit of time inside in the match sim.

"Just using body work and being clean around the ball is how I try and help the guys out there and I enjoy it, so hopefully there is a bit more time.

"I've chatted with JL (coach Justin Longmuir) about different roles which may pop up ... (and) we're still trialling a few different positions."

With Aish spending time on the ball this summer, there has been space for the Dockers to look at more options on the wing.

Nathan O'Driscoll, who has also spent time building his capacity as an inside midfielder, is a likely option on one wing come round one, especially after the departure of Blake Acres to Carton.

Nathan O'Driscoll celebrates a goal during the R7 clash between Fremantle and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on April 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Others who have spent time in the hard-running role this summer are Liam Henry, Ethan Hughes, Travis Colyer and Michael Frederick. Second-year midfielders Matthew Johnson and Neil Erasmus could also push for selection as wingmen before moving inside.

"I think we're in a really good spot and the practice games coming up will probably help decide," Aish said.

A key change to the Fremantle midfield this season will be the addition of former Hawthorn and Gold Coast star Jaeger O'Meara as an inside ball-winner to cover the loss of champion David Mundy.

Ruckman Luke Jackson will also add a dynamic ground-level element, with the Melbourne premiership player showcasing his follow-up work several times during stoppage drills on Tuesday.

"There's a few that have really impressed me but I'm probably most excited for Luke Jackson," midfield star Andrew Brayshaw told 6PR this week.

"He's shown already that he can be a really dominant ruck and forward prospect.

"As a big fella, his ability to almost play as another midfielder once he's tapped it down (is) really exciting, and he comes out the front of stoppages and takes the game on.

"For a big bloke, he's got really good skills in tight. He is probably my number one most exciting prospect."