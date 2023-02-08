Sam Menegola runs with the ball during Geelong's clash agains West Coast in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG midfielder Sam Menegola is on track for a round one return after his 2022 campaign was ruined by a knee injury, but young tall Shannon Neale is set for a stint on the sidelines.

After playing 109 games across his first six seasons at the Cats, Menegola was restricted to just seven appearances last year following surgery to repair a meniscal tear at the end of 2021.

The 30-year-old didn't feature until round 14, copped a concussion in round 18 and continued to manage soreness in his knee across the second half of the year, featuring as an emergency across all three finals last September, including the Cats' 81-point win over Sydney in the Grand Final.

LIST ANALYSIS Which club has the most All-Australians, top-10 picks?

But after another round of off-season surgery on his knee and a slow build across December and January, Menegola has returned to full training this month.

The West Australian featured in last Thursday night's extended match simulation – 4x20 minutes – at GMHBA Stadium, where he provided a reminder that he is ready to put a frustrating 18 months behind him.

Sam Menegola in action during Geelong's round 22 match against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Menegola is set to play in at least one of Geelong's two pre-season matches against Hawthorn and Brisbane, adding to the Cats' midfield depth ahead of their premiership defence.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

Geelong will be without Neale in the short-term after he suffered a low-grade ankle sprain in the hitout behind closed doors late last week.

The 20-year-old key forward played two games last year and is set to be exposed to more senior football in 2023.

Shannon Neale handballs during Geelong's clash against Port Adelaide in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Neale is in a moon boot with a timeline around his return to training to become clearer in the coming weeks.

FIXTURE ANALYSED Which club has the hardest draw in 2023?

Five-time All-Australian key forward Tom Hawkins has set his sights on being available for the Cats' season-opener against Collingwood on March 17, but the club doesn't have a clear return date just yet.

After undergoing foot surgery at the end of October, the 34-year-old has started running across the past fortnight and is eyeing a return to training by the end of the month.

Tyson Stengle and Tom Hawkins at Geelong's community camp in Warrnambool on February 6. Picture: Riley Lockett

Hawkins isn't expected to be fit in time to play Brisbane in a practice match on March 2, but might be good to go by the time round one arrives.

The three former first-round picks the club acquired in October – Jack Bowes, Tanner Bruhn and Ollie Henry – have all completed the pre-season program to date and are all pushing for a spot in Chris Scott's 23 against Collingwood.

After returning from a community camp in Warrnambool earlier this week, Geelong is expected to ramp up its match simulation sessions across the next fortnight ahead of the scratch match against the Hawks at GMHBA Stadium on February 23.