FORMER St Kilda player Arryn Siposs is edging closer to realising his American dream after confirming he's fit and ready to be selected by the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2023 Super Bowl.

Siposs, who played 28 games for the Saints between 2011 and 2015, tried his hand - or more specifically, his foot - at American football in 2017 and made his NFL debut as a punter for the Eagles in 2021.

Having been sidelined by an ankle injury since December, Siposs returned to Philadelphia's active roster last week and is preparing to play in Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City on Monday (AEDT).

If he's selected and the Eagles beat the Chiefs in Phoenix, Siposs and fellow Australian Jordan Mailata, a former rugby league player, would become the first Australians to feature in a Super Bowl victory (Jesse Williams won a Superbowl ring in 2014, but did not play due to injury).

Siposs, whose three-year deal with the Eagles is worth more than $AUD 3.6m, said he's had plenty of messages from support from his former Saints teammates.

"I've had contact from Tommy Lee and Sam Dunell (former teammates) and Rooey (Nick Riewoldt) has reached out, which means a lot to me," he told News Corp this week.

"They have been very supportive. They have said what an incredible story this is and that makes me proud.

Arryn Siposs celebrates St Kilda's win over Carlton in 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

"I hope a lot of the St Kilda boys will be tuning in on Monday Australian time."

Originally from Beaconsfield in Melbourne's outer suburbs, Siposs played for Dandenong in what was then known as the TAC Cup and was drafted by the Saints with pick No.75 in the 2010 AFL draft.

He kicked 22 goals from 28 games in five seasons at the Saints before he was delisted at the end of 2015, with a chronic shoulder problem contributing to his lack of game time.

He returned to the VFL but when his dream of a second chance at AFL level didn't materialise, Siposs took a punt on gridiron and, in 2017, showed enough promise to secure a scholarship to play college football in Alabama.

Arryn Siposs in action for Philadelphia against Atlanta on September 12, 2021. Picture: @arrynsiposs Instagram

Initially signed by the Detroit Lions in 2020, he moved to Philadelphia in 2021 and has played 30 games at the top level for the Eagles, including 13 this season.

He's followed the likes of Darren Bennett, Ben Graham and Sav Rocca in playing as a punter in the NFL once their AFL careers have come to an end.