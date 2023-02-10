Cam Guthrie and Joel Selwood after the 2022 Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELD stalwart Cam Guthrie has revealed Geelong's senior players have been given a major say on how best to fill the massive captaincy void created by the retirement of Joel Selwood.

Several days after leading the Cats to the 2022 premiership, Selwood hung up his boots having skippered the club for 227 games - the most in AFL history.

Defender Tom Stewart and Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield head the favourites to fill the role held by Selwood since 2012 - although 230-gamer Guthrie is among a host of other experienced Cats who also have the credentials to do the job.

"The senior players are definitely consulted (on the new captain) and it's great that our opinion is heard," Guthrie told reporters at the Vic Open pro-am at 13th Beach.

Tom Stewart leads Geelong out against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"The coaches have a massive input too.

"Everyone is really across it - it's not a decision we take lightly and whatever happens it will be a great decision going forward for the club and put us in a good spot to succeed.

"Joel has been such a steady leader for us for a while, so it's important we choose someone who brings that stability."

Having won the 2022 flag in style to cap a dominant season, Guthrie said it was clear Geelong did not need to change too much under its new on-field leader.

"I'm happy to support whoever takes the job," he noted.

"I don't think it will be me at this stage but we do have a great group of senior leaders who support each other, and whoever it is will have everyone's full support."