MELBOURNE has secured another of its key personnel with premiership defender Steven May signing on for a further two years.

The 31-year-old put pen to paper on the new deal on Friday, which will ensure he remains a Demon until at least the end of 2025.

Arriving at the club in 2018 from Gold Coast, the 31-year-old has since played 70 games in the red and blue and has become an integral part of the Demons' back six, earning Therabody AFL All-Australian selection in the past two seasons.

May's formidable defence was recognised with a third-place finish in Melbourne's best and fairest last year, while he also took home the runner-up trophy in 2020.

Steven May in action against North Melbourne in round 10 on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Steven is an incredible asset for us. He has become a key pillar of our team structure and, with his high-level footy IQ, is continuing to push his own boundaries while helping develop those around him," Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb said.

"We look forward to what Steven can bring to the team over these next three seasons."

With 193 senior games to his name, this season will mark May's 13th at the top level.

"I'm really humbled and privileged because playing for this club has been an amazing experience and we've got a really good young group of core guys who I think are destined for sustained success," May said.

"Being 31 now, it's hard to know where you sit in the team but it's good to get another couple of years added on to my contact .. and hopefully I'll be a part of the short term success at the club."