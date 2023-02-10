CHRIS Fagan is no closer to knowing the result of the Hawthorn racism investigation and is "getting on with business" as he approaches a seventh season in charge of Brisbane.

Now more than four months after claims he was allegedly involved in the mistreatment of First Nations players during his time with the Hawks – allegations Fagan has denied – the Lions coach is preparing his team for a tilt at a premiership.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Fagan said he had no indication of when the case might be concluded.

"I've signed a confidentiality agreement that I can't talk about it. I don't want to talk about it, and I can't talk about it," he said.

"I haven't spoken to my lawyers for a while. They'll let me know when they know a little bit more.

Chris Fagan during Hawthorn's match against St Kilda in 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's obviously going a little bit slower than everybody expected, but that's just the way it goes. That's not something I can control."

Originally the AFL hoped the independent investigation would be finished by Christmas, but with round one now five weeks away, Fagan says he has to control what he can control.

"It's not really frustrating because I've put my time and energy into our footy club," he said.

FIXTURE ANALYSED Which club has the hardest draw in 2023?

"It's not something that's in the front of my mind.

"If I get a call from my lawyers, then it goes back to the front of my mind. Basically, it's a normal pre-season for us.

A dejected Chris Fagan leaves the field with Eric Hipwood and Joe Daniher after the preliminary final between Brisbane and Geelong at the MCG on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The players are unaffected and we're just getting on with business.

"I'll just let it roll itself out and it will have a life of its own and when it's my turn to speak, I will.

"I'll leave it to the people that are running the investigation to work out the timelines and when they come up with their findings."

LIST ANALYSIS Which club has the most All-Australians, top-10 picks?

Fagan said Brisbane had just commenced its process for identifying its leadership group and expected it to be wrapped up in early March.

The Lions face Sydney in a match simulation on February 24 before playing premier Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena on March 2 in an official practice match.