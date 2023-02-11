Jake Stringer and Brad Scott speak during Essendon training on January 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON is aiming to unlock Jake Stringer's strength and power game this season, with the explosive forward now free of the groin soreness that troubled him last year.

Stringer has been managed over summer and sat out the Bombers' intraclub match this week because of a back issue.

But the 28-year-old is set to travel with an extended squad to Queensland for an unofficial match simulation against Gold Coast on February 23.

'COULDN'T BE MORE IMPRESSED' Scott backs Dyson as top Don

New coach Brad Scott is excited by the prospect of benefiting from Stringer's match-winning capabilities as the Bombers attempt to climb the ladder.

"From my understanding, he played a fair bit of last year with groin soreness," Scott said at Essendon's community camp in Bendigo on Friday.

Jake Stringer celebrates a goal during the R6 clash between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG on April 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I look at Jake Stringer and he is a strength-power athlete – one that, when coaching against him previously, you're worried about.

"I've always been concerned from an opposition perspective that it's Jake's power and impact in games that are his real weapon."

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

Scott wants Stringer to play to his strengths, primarily as a bullocking forward who is strong in traffic and capable of winning games off his own boot.

"For those who want him to be a marathon runner or an elite transitional player, I don't think that's what Jake's strength is," Scott said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Stringer starts show on fire and ends it in style Jake Stringer conjures one of his best games of the season with this fine performance that included five goals

"But his strength is something that very few players in the competition have got.

"That will be our focus and we'll play him in a style that suits that."

Stringer played the last 11 games in 2022 after hamstring issues sidelined him during the first half of the season.