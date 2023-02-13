Darcy Byrne-Jones, Tom Jonas and Ollie Wines after being announced as Port Adelaide's leaders for 2023. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

PORT Adelaide has opted for an unchanged leadership group, with Tom Jonas to captain the side for a fifth season in 2023.

The 203-game defender will be supported by vice-captain Ollie Wines and Darcy Byrne-Jones as part of the three-man leadership group.

Wines has been a member of the club's leadership group since 2015, when he was elevated as a 20-year-old, while Byrne-Jones was elevated into the leadership group in 2020, the same year he won the John Cahill Medal as club best and fairest.

Jonas has led the side in 64 games and said it was an honour to captain the Power again this season.

"It is something I have never taken for granted, particularly because of the incredible people that have come before me and the strong group of leaders we currently have at the club," he said.

"It means a lot to again be trusted to lead this group."

Port Adelaide players Ollie Wines and Tom Jonas celebrate with fans. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley was full of praise for the leadership group and its work in fostering the club's next generation of leaders.

"In Tom, Ollie and Darcy, we have strong, well-respected leaders and we didn't see any reason to make a change given their quality as individuals and as a collective," Hinkley said.

"They are fantastic role models on and off the field and continue to set the standard for the great group of emerging leaders we have at our club."