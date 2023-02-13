Luke McDonald handballs during North Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round 11, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CO-CAPTAIN Luke McDonald has rarely felt this optimistic ahead of a season as North Melbourne aims to build on wholesale changes around the club.

The hierarchy at Arden St is unrecognisable from 12 months ago, with coach Alastair Clarkson announced in August and chair Sonja Hood arriving last March.

Jennifer Watt was appointed chief executive late last year and Clarkson's long-time lieutenant Todd Viney has taken over as North's football department boss.

INS AND OUTS Every club’s full list changes ahead of 2023

North finished bottom last year with only two wins, but McDonald said there is no ceiling on what the young Kangaroos can achieve this season.

"Just the attitude that Clarko has brought in (and) a few of the people, like Todd Viney ... (assistant coach) Brett Ratten," McDonald said.

Alastair Clarkson at North Melbourne training at Arden Street Oval on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"They've instilled some great stability in the club.

"Clarko, he's won four premierships, so he knows how to do it, he knows what it takes. Everyone is on board.

"Clearly, we've learned a new gameplan ... it's probably the most optimistic I've been, in terms of the position we're in, for a number of years."

LIST ANALYSIS Which club has the most All-Australians, top-10 picks?

Apart from the obvious room for improvement on the field, North also have their issues on the other side of the fence.

Clarkson awaits the resolution of an investigation into claims of racism when he was coach at Hawthorn.

Dr Hood revealed earlier this month that she has been diagnosed with cancer, but her prognosis is good.

Sonja Hood addresses the media after North Melbourne signed Alastair Clarkson as coach. Picture: AFL Photos

McDonald played every game last season and finished fifth in North's best and fairest voting before being appointed co-captain alongside Jy Simpkin.

He only managed 11 games the season before because of injury and said it was important to regain some form before putting his hand up for the captaincy.

"It's always an ambition, I reckon, when you first get to a club," he said.

Luke McDonald leads North Melbourne onto the field ahead of round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The guys you usually look up to are the captains and leaders. But the No.1 thing ... was to get my footy in order and play some consistent football, because ... you can't really lead without doing it on the park.

"I'm most proud because it's voted on by your teammates and you ask any footballer, the biggest respect they crave is (from) your teammates."

LIST ANALYSIS Where does your club rank for age and experience?

North were in Bendigo on Monday for a community camp and also went to nearby Rochester, which suffered extensive damage in last October's flooding.

The Kangaroos hosted a group of Rochester schoolchildren late last year for a football clinic and North's Nick Larkey said "we wanted to return the favour".

Former North player Shaun Atley and his family have extensive Rochester connections.

"He's probably in the Rochester hall of fame," McDonald said.