Kamdyn McIntosh in action for Richmond against Sydney in round 11, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

KAMDYN McIntosh is an "old fart" learning new tricks as Richmond plots its return to premiership contention.

At 28, McIntosh has played 146 games for the Tigers and is one of the League's most underrated players with his hard running on a wing.

After missing the top eight in 2021, the three-time premier from 2017-20 Richmond returned to the top eight last season and lost its elimination final to Brisbane by two points at the Gabba.

The recruiting of Greater Western Sydney midfielders Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper made it clear that the Tigers feel their premiership window remains open.

Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper with their new Richmond guernseys. Picture: Richmond FC

Speaking at a community camp on Monday at country Mooroopna, McIntosh reflected on his longevity and the season ahead.

"I kind of feel like an old fart," he said.

"We had a few things last year that we wanted to work on – system stuff as well.

"We're really looking forward this season to having a lot of consistency with our system, behind the ball.

"We had a lot of young players come into the side last year, so everyone being on the same page this year will be pretty key – and having a healthy list also helps."

Kamdyn McIntosh runs at Richmond training on December 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

McIntosh pointed to the return of sacked Essendon coach Ben Rutten to an assistant coaching role at Richmond as a boost for its defensive strategies.

While McIntosh played 21 games last season and is in Richmond's best 22, fellow premiership player Jason Castagna has suffered an injury setback.

The small forward, who played 16 games last season, suffered a hamstring tear at training last Friday and is set to miss the start of the season.