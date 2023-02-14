WEST Coast believes it has "dodged a bullet" and key forward Jack Darling could be available for round one after follow-up scans revealed surgery would not be required on his injured left ankle.

Darling was trapped under a tackle during match simulation training last Friday and left the ground in pain, prompting fears he has suffered a potentially long-term syndesmosis injury.

Coach Adam Simpson admitted the club had also feared the worst after being scarred by last year's injury crisis but said the club had received good news after follow-up scans.

"I don't think it's too severe. He'll be touch and go for round one, but knowing the way he is, I think he'll be ok. So no surgery, just an ankle," Simpson said on Tuesday.

"We'll see how he recovers (in) the next couple of weeks. It just took us a bit of time to get where we needed to with scans and extra scans, and we'll take it pretty easy with him. Hopefully we've dodged a bullet.

"In the end it was a pretty easy decision [not to have surgery], but we wanted to take our time with it all, get the scans back, get the right reports, and then make a decision today."

Darling, who missed a large chunk of last pre-season, will miss this Friday's intra-club match and is unlikely to feature in the Eagles' two practice games, against Port Adelaide and Adelaide.

Watching one of his most important players leave the track in pain, Simpson said his thoughts were drawn to last February when a host of key Eagles suffered serious injuries on the eve of the season.

"We had Dom (Sheed) and Campbell Chesser at the same time, and Oscar Allen, and none of those guys played," the coach said.

"The bruising we got from last year, there's those fleeting thoughts that come into your mind.

"But we've got to stay resilient. Injuries are going to happen. We had our fair share last year, so hopefully we'll get a better run at it, which we have.

"It's just when you get one of those, you do worry a little bit."

Young key forward Jack Williams also sent a scare through the camp on Tuesday when he was taken to hospital as a precaution after a training incident.

"He got a knock today in the ribs," Simpson said.

"He's gone off to hospital as a precaution with his lung. It might have deflated a tiny bit. We didn't want to take any risks.

"Hopefully it's not as serious as it sounds. But it was more of a precaution."