AFTER more than four years in charge, Dayne Zorko has stood down as Brisbane's captain.

The 34-year-old informed the club he would not take part in the leadership voting process, paving the way for a new skipper.

Zorko has held the top job since midway through 2018 when he took over from Dayne Beams, taking the Lions to four finals appearances in the past four seasons.

He has missed just five games since becoming captain.

"It's been a privilege and a pleasure to lead a club with such incredible history and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to be at its helm the past five years," Zorko said.

Dayne Zorko during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Over my years as captain, I'm proud to have helped the club be more respected again amongst the AFL world and to have helped lead the charge in the successes we've had on the field. I step down at a time when the club is in really good hands and entering a new chapter.

"It's something I have really, really thought about (stepping down) and wanted to do. I'm obviously coming towards the end of my career so I feel the timing is right to let the new leader find their own feet in the role. I'll be there to support them the whole way in whatever way I can."

PRACTICE MATCH FIXTURE Check out who your club is playing

Coach Chris Fagan said Zorko leaves an exceptional legacy after holding the captaincy at such a pivotal time in the Lions' history.

"He took over halfway through my second year. His leadership and drive have been key factors in our performance improvement, and you simply can't argue with what the team has achieved under his captaincy," Fagan said.

"He is a fearless player, with a fierce determination in his own performance and also that of the team. Dayne will always be recognised as one of Brisbane’s most influential skippers."

Dayne Zorko and Chris Fagan celebrate after Brisbane defeated Richmond in the elimination final at The Gabba on September 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane will vote on its new leader in the coming weeks with an announcement expected before its official pre-season match against Geelong on March 2.

LIST ANALYSIS Where does your club rank for age and experience?

Lachie Neale, Harris Andrews and Hugh McCluggage are among the frontrunners to succeed Zorko.