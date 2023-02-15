Alex Cincotta of the Blues gives Sam Glover of the Magpies the slip during the 2022 VFL Round 22 match between the Carlton Blues and the Collingwood Magpies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 21, 2022. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

CARLTON has bolstered its half-back stocks ahead of the 2023 season by adding VFL star Alex Cincotta to its rookie list.

The Blues signed teenage ruckman Hudson O’Keeffe last Friday and invited Cincotta to join Michael Voss' program full time for the closing stages of the pre-season supplemental selection period.

With gun running defender Zac Williams rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament on the pre-season camp in Queensland, Carlton has been looking to add another defensive option across the past week.

"I'm going to work my arse off every single day.



"𝐈'𝐦 𝐢𝐧."



- Alex Cincotta pic.twitter.com/XRVeJrTfj8 — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) February 15, 2023

Blues list manager Nick Austin considered Oleg Markov before the former Gold Coast and Richmond defender committed to Collingwood.

Carlton has now rewarded Cincotta for his consistent performances in the Blues' VFL program.

Alex Cincotta in action during the VFL semi-final match between Carlton and Brisbane on September 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 26-year-old finished second in the best and fairest last year behind Paddy Dow, averaging more than 20 disposals and playing every game to put some injury-plagued seasons behind him.

He has previously played for Geelong's VFL team after starring for Newton and Chilwell in the Geelong Football League.

Meanwhile, Essendon has looked at a range of players across the pre-season, including O'Keeffe and former Dandenong Stingrays captain Mitch Szybkowski, while also inviting former Hawthorn and Collingwood wingman Tom Phillips to join match simulation sessions as part of its VFL program.

The Bombers most recently trialled West Australian defender Jack Cleaver across the past fortnight but have opted not to sign him just yet.

Jack Cleaver in action for WA against Vic Metro in the 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

The 18-year-old was informed earlier this week and is expected to play for Essendon's VFL program this season.

Essendon could consider the East Fremantle product in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft later this year.

INS AND OUTS Every club’s full list changes ahead of 2023

The Blues moved injured forward Sam Philp to their inactive list last week, which opened up a spot for Cincotta.

"After a superb season in the reserves last year, we are delighted to elevate Alex onto the AFL list," Austin said.

Alex Cincotta after being signed by Carlton in February, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Alex will work closely with our defensive group, building on his craft and developing his skills even further.

"He's a mature-age player, who already understands our system and has played with a lot of our group, so we're excited for Alex and pleased we've been able to provide him with an opportunity."

Cincotta is the 16th player signed during the pre-season supplementary selection period, which closes on Wednesday.

Players signed during the SSP (Dec 5 to Feb 15)

Conor McKenna - Brisbane

Oskar Baker - Western Bulldogs

Liam Shiels - North Melbourne

Jed Anderson - Gold Coast

Tyler Brown - Adelaide

Liam Stocker - St Kilda

Mark Keane - Adelaide

Darragh Joyce - Brisbane

Brodie McLaughlin - Gold Coast

Oscar Steene - Collingwood

Oleg Markov - Collingwood

Hudson O'Keeffe - Carlton

Anthony Caminiti - St Kilda

Kaelan Bradtke - Richmond

Kye Turner - Melbourne

Alex Cincotta - Carlton