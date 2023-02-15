CARLTON has bolstered its half-back stocks ahead of the 2023 season by adding VFL star Alex Cincotta to its rookie list.
The Blues signed teenage ruckman Hudson O’Keeffe last Friday and invited Cincotta to join Michael Voss' program full time for the closing stages of the pre-season supplemental selection period.
With gun running defender Zac Williams rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament on the pre-season camp in Queensland, Carlton has been looking to add another defensive option across the past week.
Blues list manager Nick Austin considered Oleg Markov before the former Gold Coast and Richmond defender committed to Collingwood.
Carlton has now rewarded Cincotta for his consistent performances in the Blues' VFL program.
The 26-year-old finished second in the best and fairest last year behind Paddy Dow, averaging more than 20 disposals and playing every game to put some injury-plagued seasons behind him.
He has previously played for Geelong's VFL team after starring for Newton and Chilwell in the Geelong Football League.
Meanwhile, Essendon has looked at a range of players across the pre-season, including O'Keeffe and former Dandenong Stingrays captain Mitch Szybkowski, while also inviting former Hawthorn and Collingwood wingman Tom Phillips to join match simulation sessions as part of its VFL program.
The Bombers most recently trialled West Australian defender Jack Cleaver across the past fortnight but have opted not to sign him just yet.
The 18-year-old was informed earlier this week and is expected to play for Essendon's VFL program this season.
Essendon could consider the East Fremantle product in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft later this year.
INS AND OUTS Every club’s full list changes ahead of 2023
The Blues moved injured forward Sam Philp to their inactive list last week, which opened up a spot for Cincotta.
"After a superb season in the reserves last year, we are delighted to elevate Alex onto the AFL list," Austin said.
"Alex will work closely with our defensive group, building on his craft and developing his skills even further.
"He's a mature-age player, who already understands our system and has played with a lot of our group, so we're excited for Alex and pleased we've been able to provide him with an opportunity."
Cincotta is the 16th player signed during the pre-season supplementary selection period, which closes on Wednesday.
Players signed during the SSP (Dec 5 to Feb 15)
Conor McKenna - Brisbane
Oskar Baker - Western Bulldogs
Liam Shiels - North Melbourne
Jed Anderson - Gold Coast
Tyler Brown - Adelaide
Liam Stocker - St Kilda
Mark Keane - Adelaide
Darragh Joyce - Brisbane
Brodie McLaughlin - Gold Coast
Oscar Steene - Collingwood
Oleg Markov - Collingwood
Hudson O'Keeffe - Carlton
Anthony Caminiti - St Kilda
Kaelan Bradtke - Richmond
Kye Turner - Melbourne
Alex Cincotta - Carlton