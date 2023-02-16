FREMANTLE forward Matt Taberner has learned over recent seasons not to get his hopes up when it comes to avoiding injury, no matter how promising things may appear.

Even now, with a clean bill of health after his best pre-season in years, the important goalkicker is focused firmly on preparing for his next training session like it is a game.

"Things change pretty quickly with injuries and once you get one it can flow on, so I'm as confident as I can be. But given I've missed a lot of footy the last few years I'm not going to say that I'm ready for 22 games this year," Taberner told AFL.com.au.

It was March last year when a hamstring strain ruled Taberner out for the start of the season, while another hamstring setback and back troubles provided more obstacles through the year.

Then with two games to play before last year's breakthrough finals appearance, the 29-year-old suffered a moderate grade calf injury, ultimately returning through the WAFL but missing selection in the Dockers' two finals.

Matt Taberner looks dejected after a loss during round 10, 2022.

While that last injury came with the biggest cost, it was the easiest for Taberner to work his way back from as the prospect of finals drove him to support his team any way he could.

"My goal was to give myself the best shot, and I leant on some coaches and the team psychologist on how to approach that last injury I had," Taberner said.

"There was no guarantee I would get back to play given it was a pretty significant calf, so my mindset was to give myself and the team the best possibility of being available.

"It was a lot easier that injury. Just to have the prospect of playing finals, even though there were no guarantees. It was a real driver for me."

Matt Taberner celebrates a goal during round five, 2022.

Playing finals remains a driver for Taberner, who was on the Dockers' list when they made the Grand Final in 2013 but played his only three finals in 116 games in the following two seasons.

There are encouraging signs, too, that this could be the year Taberner strings a long block of football together and helps Fremantle take that next step after reaching a semi-final in 2022.

The key to his pre-season has been treating every session like a game and preparing accordingly, completing less of the cross-training work that had become a staple of his fitness program.

"In the past, after injuries like stress fractures and things like that, I have had to compensate to keep my fitness up doing those things," Taberner said.

"But I have been on the track a lot more this pre-season, so I haven't had to do as many cross-training sessions and I've stepped back from that.

Matt Taberner looks on after the round 11 clash between Fremantle and Melbourne at the MCG on May 28, 2022.

"I've approach training as if I'm preparing for a game and I don't want to go into those sessions too heavy in the legs.

"I've probably taken my foot off there a little bit and tried to train with purpose and energy, where sometimes I've gone into those sessions a bit more fatigued after doing too much of the other stuff."

Taberner said the approach had allowed him to complete around 80 per cent of the pre-season, with the former rookie going at full pace during his managed match simulation minutes in recent sessions.

He shapes as one of the Dockers' most important players this season after the departure of Rory Lobb, with last year's seven-goal game against Essendon in round five a recent reminder of his talent.

For Taberner, however, there is plenty of young talent the Dockers will be able to call on in attack this season as Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy enjoy impressive summers.

Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe will also add experience and presence after moving forward this pre-season.

"He's been a sponge and tried to absorb as much as he can," Taberner said of the former captain.

"He's been really good in that role with his leadership, the way he approaches the game with his professionalism, his effort when the ball is on the ground, and he's got a presence that is unmatched in our team.

"We all know he can take a really good mark, and he's worked on things like his goalkicking, so it's really coming together."