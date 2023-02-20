PORT Adelaide is excited for new recruit Junior Rioli to be a key part of a more stable forward line group in 2023 as the Power eye a return up the ladder.

The Power's attacking end was hit by a number of important absences throughout last season, with Charlie Dixon playing just 12 games and Orazio Fantasia not taking the field at AFL level. Early in the season Connor Rozee also graduated from exciting half-forward to midfield star of the competition, changing the complexion of Port's mix.

But Port Adelaide targeted Rioli as part of its busy trade period and landed the West Coast premiership goalkicker on a four-year deal, with the skilful forward set to add a new dynamic to their forward line.

Rioli played 13 games last year and kicked 14 goals in his first appearances at AFL level since 2019 after his anti-doping ban, and had a family pull to play in South Australia, where he was drafted from.

"He's been really good. He's got a fair bit of energy to play good footy. He knows he's lucky to get his opportunities he's getting and he wants to make the most of his time now," coach Ken Hinkley told AFL.com.au.

"I think he would reflect over his journey and think he hasn't absolutely maxed out his footy talent yet, he's grateful and appreciative of everything West Coast did for him, but he's seen Port Adelaide as a chance for him to come and make a strong finish – hopefully not for a while – to his footy career.

"He's a high quality player. He's one of those rare ones that just make it up well. You're not quite sure what he will and won't do. But what you do know is that more often than not he'll do something at a pretty high standard."

Get excited, Power: Watch the best highlights of Junior Rioli The 27-year-old joins Port Adelaide after 51 games with West Coast

The Power also signed ex-Geelong medium forward Francis Evans as a delisted free agent, with Evans impressing across the pre-season, as Hinkley and new forwards coach Chad Cornes work through their best mix inside-50.

Dixon's availability, alongside Todd Marshall's emergence last year in a career-best 45-goal season, should give the Power their spearheads, while Fantasia has had a much more complete pre-season campaign.

Veteran Travis Boak will spend more time in attack and Jason Horne-Francis will also be able to spend some time rotating through when not in the midfield, with Jeremy Finlayson's versatility also important.

Jason Horne-Francis kicks for goal during Port Adelaide's training session at Alberton Oval on December 8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"[It's likely] to be somewhere around three talls. Hopefully this year we're not as locked into what it needs to look like as we've got a bit more available [in the forward line], albeit Rob (Gray) has retired," Hinkley said.

"If we do get a Fantasia, a Rioli, a Horne Francis, (Connor) Rozee and (Zak) Butters, a Boak pushing through there a bit more, we had a really strong season from Sam Powell-Pepper. There's a bit in there you'd like. And then clearly Todd's still growing, 'George' (Mitch Georgiades) is going to be getting better as a good young player."