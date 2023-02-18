Harry Sheezel in action during a North Melbourne training session at Arden Street on January 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

HARRY Sheezel delivered an exciting taste of both his potential and his versatility on Saturday, producing a starring performance at both ends of the field in North Melbourne's intraclub at Arden Street.

The club's No.3 pick from last year's NAB AFL Draft was selected in the much stronger 'A Team' and was trialled across half-back throughout the first half of the morning, where his clean skills and ball use were important in the side's transition out of defence.

Sheezel then moved to his more customary position in the forward line in the second half and snapped a classy goal to restart proceedings, also enjoying promising stints in the midfield where he won a number of centre clearances.

Fellow first-round pick Tom Powell was another to impress in a new-look and noticeably younger Kangaroos midfield, emerging as arguably the game's best player with his composure and ball-winning abilities out of the centre.

Sheezel, Powell and another of the club's recent first-round picks Will Phillips were all chosen in the 'A Team' and rotated through the engine room alongside more experienced players like Ben Cunnington, Luke Davies-Uniacke and new co-captain Jy Simpkin.

Cunnington, who played only two games last season after battling testicular cancer, continued a strong summer on the track and pushed forward in the second half to kick three goals and provide another dangerous attacking option.

North Melbourne, led by four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson in 2023, trialled an athletic forward set-up that produced good results with Nick Larkey and Charlie Comben both named in the 'A Team' and kicking three goals each.

Comben was one of the morning's most noteworthy performers, taking a huge mark on the goal line in the second quarter and rotating through the ruck to provide Larkey with an encouraging foil.

Cam Zurhaar also kicked three goals, having started the match in the midfield where he pinch-hit throughout the morning, while Paul Curtis was exciting both on ground level and after taking a series of contested marks in the air.

Cam Zurhaar in action during North Melbourne's intraclub match at Arden Street Oval on February 18, 2023. Picture: North Melbourne FC

Former captain Jack Ziebell has returned to a half-back role this summer, with Jaidyn Stephenson shifting forward, while Callum Coleman-Jones was used exclusively as a marking target inside-50 for the 'B Team'.

New recruit Griffin Logue had been best-on-ground to half-time, taking a number of strong intercept marks and thwarting a series of opposition attacks, but was withdrawn at the break as he continues his recovery from a dislocated finger.

The club's fellow new off-season addition Darcy Tucker, who also arrived from Fremantle, was one of several players who didn't feature as he remains in a race against time to play in round one due to a knee injury.

Jack Mahony (shoulder), Aidan Corr (calf), Curtis Taylor (calf), George Wardlaw (conditioning), Liam Shiels (conditioning), Brayden George (knee) and Aaron Hall (Achilles) also didn't play, while Jackson Archer and Josh Goater missed due to load management.

North Melbourne continues its preparations for round one with a practice match against Richmond at Arden Street on February 24, before playing the Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park on March 4.