THE AFLW's four expansion clubs have been given unprecedented powers to poach star players from rival teams, with grand finalists Melbourne and Brisbane among those most vulnerable to a raid on their top talent.

The details for the 2023 Sign and Trade Period - which will run from March 10-20 - have been confirmed, with last year's four expansion clubs to be given a window to sign "priority signing period" players beforehand.

GETTABLE Your weekly trade and draft fix, starting in 2023

The Trade Period was shaping up to be relatively lacklustre, but the new priority signing period (PSP) has the potential to blow it wide open.

>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE