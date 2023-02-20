Oscar Allen in action for West Coast against North Melbourne in round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast star Oscar Allen is on track to play in the Eagles' pre-season clash against Port Adelaide on Friday night after being managed last week because of a minor hamstring concern.

Allen, who missed the entire 2022 season because of a serious foot injury but started his pre-season four weeks early, was held out of last Friday night's intraclub game because of hamstring awareness.

The Eagles chose instead to put him through a more controlled session on Saturday morning with some Eagles teammates and several WAFL players, which he completed.

After a light session on Monday, there is confidence the important 23-year-old will be ready for Friday night's hitout, which will take place over six periods at Mineral Resources Park.

West Coast hopes to use as many players as possible in the trial game, which will be followed on March 3 by a four-quarter pre-season game against Adelaide at the Eagles' training base.

Key forward Jack Darling is unlikely to be available for either as he recovers from an ankle injury, but the Eagles remain hopeful he will be available for the season-opener against North Melbourne on March 18.

Jack Darling in action during West Coast's training session at Mineral Resources Park on February 10, 2023. Picture: West Coast FC

The club is also without young key forward Jack Williams after he suffered a ruptured spleen at training last week.

With Allen and Darling missing last Friday night, the Eagles trialled key defender Tom Barrass in attack after the opening quarter, with the club champion kicking one goal.

Tall defender Harry Edwards also pushed forward and kicked two late goals, including a 50m set shot, while ruckman Bailey Williams could be used as a tall option if needed after working on his forward craft.

Williams, who showed improved aerial ability last Friday night with a big contested mark, is competing with young ruckman Callum Jamieson to win selection as big man Nic Naitanui's sidekick.

Nic Naitanui and Callum Jamieson do battle in the ruck during West Coast's training session at Mineral Resources Park on February 10, 2023. Picture: West Coast FC

Meanwhile, Monday's session marked a return to main training for defender Rhett Bazzo, who lost his mother Kylie last month in a tragic boating accident.

Bazzo has spent some time at the club but otherwise been on personal leave for the past four weeks.

Midfielder Zane Trew, who sadly lost his mother Daina earlier this month after a battle with cancer, also joined teammates for the light one-hour session on Monday morning.