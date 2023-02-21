ST KILDA midfielder Zak Jones has been ruled out of both practice matches and is set to miss the start of the 2023 season due to an issue with his Achilles.

The 27-year-old has experienced a frustrating pre-season at RSEA Park, dealing with a calf strain during the Christmas break as well as a stomach issue.

Jones has been restricted to just 13 appearances in each of the past two seasons due to a range of hamstring, quad and calf issues.

The former Swan was granted personal leave at the start of last season and didn't feature in the senior side until round eight.

St Kilda doesn't have a clear timeline around Jones' return to action and while the club is hopeful he will be available for selection early in the season, it says he is likely to miss the season opener against Fremantle.

Zak Jones kicks the ball during St Kilda's training session at RSEA Park on February 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Max King met with his orthopaedic surgeon on Monday and is edging closer to a return to training, although the star forward is not expected to be ready to play until round seven.

The 22-year-old underwent a shoulder reconstruction in December after dislocating his shoulder in one of Ross Lyon's first training sessions in charge.

The Saints won't rush the 2018 No.4 pick and don't expect him to start transitioning back into the main group for at least another month.

King has regained some strength in his shoulder and has spent most of the pre-season training inside, as well as running around the oval at RSEA Park ahead of main training sessions.

Max King kicks for goal during St Kilda's training session at RSEA Park on February 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

With King ruled out for the early rounds, along with Jack Hayes, St Kilda can't afford to be without Tim Membrey when it faces Fremantle at Marvel Stadium in round one.

Membrey underwent a minor clean up on his knee last Thursday and has been ruled out of the practice matches against Melbourne and Essendon.

The 28-year-old has shown positive early signs and is expected to be available by the time the Dockers head to Melbourne on the opening weekend of the season.

Former top-10 pick Nick Coffield is set to play his first game since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament at training in Ballarat 12 months ago.

Nick Coffield kicks the ball during St Kilda training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Coffield is expected to play some minutes against the Demons at RSEA Park this Friday night, shedding the fluoro non-contact cap he has worn across the pre-season.

Journeyman ruckman Tom Campbell will also feature in that game after recovering from the Achilles soreness that limited his December and January training block.