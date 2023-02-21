FREMANTLE will be known as Walyalup for future games in Sir Doug Nicholls and AFLW Indigenous Rounds to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land in and around Fremantle.

The move follows the lead of Melbourne, who played as Narrm during both competitions last season.

Fittingly, Narrm and Walyalup will face off during Sir Doug Nicholls Round this year, which will mark the first time two clubs with Indigenous names will play each other in the AFL.

The renaming has been in the works for two years, with the club's Walyalup logo designed by former player Roger Hayden.

"Walyalup is the Noongar country in and around Fremantle ... and fittingly we will face Narrm at the MCG on 27 May to kick off National Reconciliation Week," CEO Simon Garlick said.

"The Walyalup logo has been designed by past player and our current NGA Coach Roger Hayden, and tells of the Walyalup Creation Story.

"It will take over all of our channels in those weeks and our coaches will proudly wear the Walyalup Polos for these games."

Walyalup will also play Geelong at Optus Stadium in round 10 before the clash with Narrm the following week.

Roger Hayden during Fremantle's match against Essendon in 2009. Picture: AFL Photos

The club's 2023 Indigenous jumper will be designed by defender Alex Pearce.

Hayden, who played 128 games for the club, praised the club's commitment to its Indigenous players.

"I'm really proud of Fremantle's history, we’ve always had a strong culture of representing Indigenous players and who we are as a Club and I think this continues with what we're doing now to rebrand as the Walyalup Football Club,” Hayden said.

"It's about sharing our culture to the wider community, it's fantastic and I'm really looking forward to seeing this unfold throughout the year and how it goes in the future."