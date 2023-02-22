Zach Merrett runs with the ball during Essendon's clash against Sydney in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW ESSENDON captain Zach Merrett is ultimately grateful for one of the low points of his impressive career.

Three years ago, teammates voted him out of their leadership group ahead of what would prove a testing season, with the Bombers among clubs forced to live for several weeks in COVID-19 hubs.

But the leadership exile only lasted for 2020 and by June 2021, Merrett had rejected interest from rival Melbourne teams to sign a bumper six-year extension.

Merrett had originally been appointed to the leadership group aged only 20 and now, aged 27, he has much more perspective.

"That year was unique in a number of ways, being in a hub, being out of the leadership group," he said of 2020.

"It was a great opportunity. I spent three months with teammates I probably hadn't spent time with before.

"Being in a leadership group from 20, you're pulled apart in a lot of ways, in meetings, formally, all the time.

"Guys probably don't want to say things around you when you're in those groups ... that was probably a great opportunity to learn and looking back now, it was a great asset for me."

On Tuesday, Essendon announced that Merrett would take over from Dyson Heppell, who had been captain since 2017 and decided last week to step down from the role.

Merrett said Heppell had been a massive influence on him since he joined the club as the No.26 pick in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft.

His appointment is the latest change in a seismic off-season at Essendon, which also now has a new coach (Brad Scott), chairman (David Barham) and chief executive (Craig Vozzo) after last year's dramatic fall out of the top eight.

Merrett will captain Essendon for the first time in Thursday's pre-season hitout on the Gold Coast against the Suns.

"It doesn't quite feel real yet ... obviously amazing messages, phone calls from people close to me," he said.

"It will feel more real tomorrow up on the Gold Coast when we run out."