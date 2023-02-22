JACK Bowes turned down more money at Hawthorn and the famous No.5 jumper at Essendon to sign at Geelong, having landed at the Cats as one of the recent Trade Period's most significant recruits.

A tour of the club's GMHBA Stadium headquarters, led by superstar midfielder Patrick Dangerfield and premiership defender Tom Stewart, proved crucial to Geelong winning a tight race for Bowes' signature.

Bowes had emerged as one of the Trade Period's biggest names after AFL.com.au revealed the Suns were willing to part with their pick No.7, along with the player, to shed the final two years of his heavily back-ended contract from their salary cap.

Geelong, Hawthorn and Essendon immediately entered a battle for his signature, with the youngster's trade from Gold Coast one of several deals followed in the documentary series Show Me The Money.

Jack Bowes kicks the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round nine, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The Cats ultimately landed Bowes, winning a commitment from him in early October and parting with a future third-round pick to secure both the player and pick No.7. They later added Geelong Falcons midfielder Jhye Clark with the prized early selection.

The fly-on-the-wall production shows Bowes' tour of Geelong's facilities, with the player's agent Robbie D'Orazio from Connors Sports Management then detailing the young midfielder's decision-making process before choosing the Cats.

"Hawthorn had a great presentation," D'Orazio says in the documentary.

Recruit Jack Bowes in Geelong colours. Picture: Geelong FC

"(Coach) Sam Mitchell and (list manager) Mark McKenzie took him out for lunch. They've put the most money on the table as well, to their credit. They rang again today going, 'we'll up the money again'. The thing that attracts him is that he goes in and he's the second-best midfielder there behind Jai Newcombe.

"Then at Essendon, (list manager) Adrian Dodoro picked him up from Brighton and drove him to the airport. They stopped at Tullamarine and went through; (coach) Brad Scott was there. He gave him No.5, James Hird's number, it was pretty impressive."