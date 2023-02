Chris Fagan (right) and Alastair Clarkson during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on September 04, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Tension lingers between Hawks and rival clubs over racism review

- Damo details a heated clash between two club CEOs on Grand Final day

- The young Roo who 'tore it up' in Saturday's intraclub clash

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.