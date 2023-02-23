JACK Gunston has admitted to some teething problems with his new forward line partners, but is confident Brisbane will jell into one of the most potent attacks in the AFL.

After two seasons with Adelaide and 11 with Hawthorn, the three-time premiership star said he had fitted in well to his new environment since heading north during the off-season.

But building chemistry with fellow tall targets Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood has taken some time.

"Over the last couple of years at Hawthorn we had a couple of young key forwards and it's been a lot of learning and teaching, and now coming here it's just me listening to them and what they've learnt along the way," Gunston said on Thursday morning.

"For me to come in (the aim is to) just try and be an older, wiser head around them and teach them a few things here and there that I was fortunate to learn from some great players I got to play with.

"We've run into each other a few times, we've collided.

"That's the beauty of being in an elite environment, you review, you go over it again and you get better."

Gunston is the main new face in the Lions' forward mix, which also contains Charlie Cameron, Zac Bailey and Lincoln McCarthy, although fellow recruit Josh Dunkley will drift there occasionally when resting from his midfield responsibilities.

"Every group wants to strive to be the best in the competition and I think we've got the talent to be one of the most dangerous forward lines in the competition," Gunston said.

"But until we prove it and get out there and do it, that's another thing. We're learning and growing together."

Brisbane plays Sydney in its unofficial match simulation session on Friday.