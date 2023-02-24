FOOTY is back!
After months of blood, sweat and tears on the training track, 16 clubs – the Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney will play intraclub games this weekend – finally had their first hitouts against real opposition ahead of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.
GETTABLE Your weekly trade and draft fix, starting in 2023
The games were organised between the clubs and their duration, number of players involved and number of breaks varied as they don't have to follow the standard AFL structure.
Friday's results
North Melbourne 10.13 (73) lost to Richmond 11.9 (75) at Arden St
Carlton 12.12 (84) beat Collingwood 11.8 (74) at Ikon Park
Sydney 8.6 (54) lost to Brisbane 15.9 (99) at Moore Park
St Kilda 6.10 (46) lost to Melbourne 16.9 (105) at RSEA Park
Fremantle 10.6 (66) lost to Adelaide 12.5 (77) at Cockburn
West Coast 13.6 (84) beat Port Adelaide 11.10 (76) at MR Park