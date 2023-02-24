FOOTY is back!

After months of blood, sweat and tears on the training track, 16 clubs ­– the Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney will play intraclub games this weekend – finally had their first hitouts against real opposition ahead of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

The games were organised between the clubs and their duration, number of players involved and number of breaks varied as they don't have to follow the standard AFL structure.

Friday's results

North Melbourne 10.13 (73) lost to Richmond 11.9 (75) at Arden St

Carlton 12.12 (84) beat Collingwood 11.8 (74) at Ikon Park

Sydney 8.6 (54) lost to Brisbane 15.9 (99) at Moore Park

St Kilda 6.10 (46) lost to Melbourne 16.9 (105) at RSEA Park

Fremantle 10.6 (66) lost to Adelaide 12.5 (77) at Cockburn

West Coast 13.6 (84) beat Port Adelaide 11.10 (76) at MR Park