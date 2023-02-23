Tristan Xerri and Toby Nankervis during North Melbourne's match sim against Richmond on February 24. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTY is back!

After months of blood, sweat and tears on the training track, clubs are finally having their first hitouts against real opposition ahead of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Geelong and Hawthorn kicked off proceedings in the first unofficial match simulation on Thursday, followed by Gold Coast against Essendon, with another six games taking place on Friday.

All six matches on Friday will be live streamed on Kayo Sports and broadcast on Foxtel.

This week's games are organised between the clubs and their duration, number of players involved and number of breaks vary as they don't have to follow the standard AFL structure. As a result, there will be no live scores and stats from these matches, but you can follow all the action in our LIVE BLOG below.

The Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney have opted to not take part in the match simulations and will instead play intraclub games this weekend.

Schedule

All matches live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel



North Melbourne v Richmond, Arden St, 10am AEDT (4 x 25 min, 2 x 20 mins)

Carlton v Collingwood, Ikon Park, 11am AEDT (4 x 25 min)

Sydney v Brisbane, Moore Park, 12pm AEDT (4 x 25 min)

St Kilda v Melbourne, RSEA Park, 4pm AEDT (6 x 25 min)

Fremantle v Adelaide, Cockburn, 3.30pm AWST (6 x 25 min)

West Coast v Port Adelaide, MR Park, 4.40pm AWST (4 x 28 min, 2 x 20 min)