Caleb Serong is tackled by Sam Berry during Fremantle's match simulation against Adelaide on February 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FOOTY is back!

After months of blood, sweat and tears on the training track, clubs are finally having their first hitouts against real opposition ahead of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Geelong and Hawthorn kicked off proceedings in the first unofficial match simulation on Thursday, followed by Gold Coast against Essendon, with another six games taking place on Friday.

All six matches on Friday will be live streamed on Kayo Sports and broadcast on Foxtel.

This week's games are organised between the clubs and their duration, number of players involved and number of breaks vary as they don't have to follow the standard AFL structure. As a result, there will be no live scores and stats from these matches, but you can follow all the action in our LIVE BLOG below.

The Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney have opted to not take part in the match simulations and will instead play intraclub games this weekend.

Schedule

All matches live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel



North Melbourne 10.13 (73) lost to Richmond 11.9 (75) at Arden St

Carlton 12.12 (84) beat Collingwood 11.8 (74) at Ikon Park

Sydney 8.6 (54) lost to Brisbane 15.9 (99) at Moore Park

St Kilda 6.10 (46) lost to Melbourne 16.9 (105) at RSEA Park

Fremantle v Adelaide, Cockburn, 3.30pm AWST (6 x 25 min)

West Coast v Port Adelaide, MR Park, 4.40pm AWST (4 x 28 min, 2 x 20 min)