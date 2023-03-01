James Sicily, Nick Daicos and Tom Mitchell will all feature prominently in The Traders' radio call of Hawthorn v Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

THIS will be fun. Join The Traders for a Fantasy-focused radio call of the first practice match of 2023 as Hawthorn takes on Collingwood in Launceston.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie will bring you coverage of the clash between the Hawks and Magpies at UTAS Stadium, with a Fantasy slant.

Listen LIVE here from 5pm AEDT on Thursday

The match sims gave everyone a taste of footy after a long pre-season, and this week's practice matches are the last chance to see teams in competitive action before the home and away season begins on March 16.

So, it's the perfect time to tune in and get your expert Fantasy opinion … and probably a few laughs.

And what a game to listen in for. Nick Daicos, Tom Mitchell and Darcy Cameron are set to be in action for the Pies, while James Sicily, James Worpel, Dylan Moore, Josh Weddle and Fergus Greene are likely to line up for the Hawks.

For Mitchell, it's a reunion as he faces his former side for the first time since leaving Hawthorn during last year's Trade Period.

